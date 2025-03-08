Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: west coast avengers

West Coast Avengers #5 Preview: Steve's Evil Twin Strikes Again

Flag-Smasher returns to challenge the West Coast Avengers in West Coast Avengers #5, as Steve Rogers' dark double threatens to tear the team apart. Check out the preview here!

FLAG-SMASHER RETURNS! Steve Rogers' dark double takes on the West Coast Avengers, and he's out for blood. Can Iron Man and War Machine's ragtag team survive a villain who nearly conquered the whole world?

West Coast Avengers #5

by Gerry Duggan & Danny Kim, cover by Ben Harvey

FLAG-SMASHER RETURNS! Steve Rogers' dark double takes on the West Coast Avengers, and he's out for blood. Can Iron Man and War Machine's ragtag team survive a villain who nearly conquered the whole world?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620969900511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620969900516 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #5 JAN BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900521 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #5 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900531 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #5 LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

