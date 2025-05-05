Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: west coast avengers

West Coast Avengers #7 Preview: Wonder Man Imposter Strikes

West Coast Avengers #7 hits stores on Wednesday, as reformed villain Killerwatt attempts to rebrand himself as Wonder Man. There's just one small problem: the real Wonder Man.

West Coast Avengers #7

by Gerry Duggan & Danny Kim, cover by Ben Harvey

WILL THE REAL WONDER MAN PLEASE STAND UP? KILLERWATT is the first reformed* villain in a work-release program built by Tony Stark for his West Coast Avengers team, but he still needs some work to soften those rough edges. What better way to gain the public's trust than by taking on a revered Avengers legacy name like WONDER MAN?! Only one problem: SIMON WILLIAMS, the REAL WONDER MAN, is still alive and kickin'! *He's doing his best, and his best ain't that great.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 07, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620969900711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620969900741 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900716 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900721 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620969900731 – WEST COAST AVENGERS #7 DAVID BALDEON IMPOSSIBLE! VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

