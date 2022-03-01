What Did Mister Sinister Know About The House Of X?

Mister Sinister is a Victorian geneticist obsessed with cloning himself, and others, and who had meddled with the X-Men interminably. Now part of the Krakaon Quiet Council, his presence is one question my mutant and comic book reader alike. However, it is his genetic library of mutantdom which has enabled the resurrection protocols that have made Krakoan a mutant paradise. He has been banned from any more cloning, but seems to see creating genetic chimera from his database to be different, and future timelines have seen him do just that. But what about past timelines?

In the recent Destiny Of X trailer, we see Nathaniel Essex – Mister Sinister – sitting with Irene Adler – Destiny – at a similar bench that Moira Mactaggert would tell Professor Xavier about the future and her pasts which would see the X-Men create the Krakoan sanctuary for mutantkind. But this time, back in the Victorian age and Mister Sinister being told about such a future.

He doesn't take it so well. But might it tie into a previous Sinister Secret from the Bar Red gossip sheets, run as text pages during the House Of X run? From Powers Of X #4…

SINISTER SECRET #10 Which brainwashed mutant Sinister was replaced long before a certain bald somebody knew and has been in on the game for almost as long as the game was being played? Shhhhhhhh!

So Mister Sinister – or at least one of him – knew about the future of Krakoa before almost anyone. Here's that teaser video in full.

Rising out of the ashes of INFERNO and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: DESTINY OF X! Mutantkind is reshaped once more, as Krakoa's greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead. The possibilities are endless as your favorite ongoing X-series embrace their future!

