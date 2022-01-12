What Did Peter Parker Do That Was So Bad, For Spider-Man Relaunch?

With great power, there must also come great responsibility. Well, Marvel Comics has sent out a big Spider-Man teaser drawn by John Romita, labelled "What Did Peter Do" which seems to show Peter Parker, Spider-Man, surrounded by a crater, after some kind of big explosion or impact, with a torn costume, and a spider-tracer, screaming at the sky. And the question remains… what did Peter do? I am presuming he didn't just leave the gas on. Whatever this is, whoever is writing it, it will come to Amazing Spider-Man in April 2022.

Previously on Bleeding Cool: John Romita Jr is returning to The Amazing Spider-Man from April 2022. Bleeding Cool has been reporting that this is intended by Marvel to be a new era for Spider-Man for the last month. We speculated that this might be the project that Jonathan Hickman was working on with Chris Bachalo. Well, we don't know the writer yet, but odds are they will be looking for more than one creative team for the whole Spider-Verse.

John Romita Jr has drawn quite a lot of Spider-Man. His first run on the title was in 1980 as the artist on The Amazing Spider-Man #208, #210–218, #223–227, #229–236, #238–250. He then returned sporadically through the eighties and nineties with #290–291, #400 and 432. He had a few more runs in the noughties The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 2, #22–27, #30–58 from 2000, before the title was renumbered with #500–508 in 2003, and then #568–573, #584–585, #587–588 and #600 in 2008 and 2009, alongside writer Joe Michael Straczynski. And then #692 in 2012, before he jumped ship to DC Comics.

He also drew Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man from 1995 to 1998 with #57, #64–76, #78–84, #86–92, #94–95, #97–98 and then Peter Parker: Spider-Man vol. 2, #1–3, #6–12, #14–17, 19 from 1999 to 2000.

While his father, John Romita Sr, originally took over drawing Spider-Man from his co-creator Steve Ditko, after carrying out a tryout in case Ditko left. Which he did. Romita took over the book with #39 in 1966, until #95 in 1971. He returned for a second stint in 1072 for #105–115 and #119, and then provided occasional inking and most of the cover art through to issue #168 in 1977, suggesting to writer Gerry Conway that Gwen Stacy should die at the hands of the Green Goblin in #121. Romita Sr was the artist for the Spider-Man newspaper comic strip from its launch on January 3, 1977, through late 1980, continuing in his role as Marvel's art director.

It's always considered a good idea to keep a Romita on Spider-Man… so who will Romiat be bringing with him?