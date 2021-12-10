New Era For Spider-Man At Marvel Begins – Free Comic Book Day 2022

In previous years, Marvel Comics has been restricted to two comic books for Free Comic Book Day. But in 2022, they are going with three – Avengers/X-Men, Spider-Man/Venom and Marvel's Voices for the 7th of May. And that includes the beginning of a new era for Spider-Man, apparently. Beyond Spider-Man Beyond… And also, because FCBD is still a Diamond thing, these books will be exclusively distributed through Diamond Comic Distributors and Penguin Random House won't have a say. Presumably, this was part of the contractual agreements when that all went down. Here's the official PR…

Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters! Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artists Dustin Weaver and Matteo Lolli, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind. SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will offer fans their first glimpse at Spider-Man's new era and check in on the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on Venom!

MARVEL'S VOICES #1 will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include new and popular Marvel's Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.

AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics while FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 can be obtained through both Diamond Comics and Penguin Random House. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and don't miss the chance to pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive on May 7!