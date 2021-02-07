What Did The Joker To Bane On A-Day? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)

Two years ago year saw the conclusion of Tom King's Batman run, which was structured like a remake of the moment in Knightfall when Bane broke Batman's back, just stretched out in a meta-fashion across fifty issues. I loved it. We saw the Joker return, as one of Bane's men, running Gotham, controlled via the Psycho-Pirate and the Ventriloquist. It concluded with Bane, shot by Thomas Wayne, and placed in a coma in Arkham Asylum.

James Tynion IV's Joker War had Joker and his men take over Gotham, not to rule it but to ruin it. Joker War Zone revealed that 2021 may see the Joker deal with Bane. Not for controlling him, not for making him one of Bane's flunkies but for wasting the death of Alfred on Damian Wayne, rather than using it to destroy Bruce Wayne.

Joker knows all about the power of the traumatic moment; The Killing Joke is based on nothing else. And this moment was a) denied the Joker and b) wasted on the kid. For this crime, in 2021, the Joker intends to wreak revenge on Bane.

So are we going to see a long drawn-out battle? It seems not. In DC Future State, we have learned that something big happened at Arkham Asylum, dubbed A-Day, that changed Gotham and brought in the Magistrate. In his newsletter, Tynion previously stated "Something BIG happens in the Batman-centric pages of Infinite Frontier that serves as the inciting incident for the entire Batman line. Another pillar of classic Gotham falls and sets all the pieces in motion…..In 2021, Gotham City is going to E-X-P-L-O-D-E."

Bleeding cool understands that the events of A-Day will begin to play out in Arkham Asylum in Infinite Frontier #0. As the Joker comes to town, and sees to Bane while he is about it… and will presumably lead into the new Joker series as well, and suggesting Future State to come. And Infinite Frontier #0 goes to FOC tonight. You can read all our other Infinite Frontier articles here as well.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

