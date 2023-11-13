Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: christos gage, greg land

What If… Greg Land Had Drawn The Original X-Men In The Sixties?

Original X-Men #1 by Christos Gage & Greg Land is set during the first iteration of the X-Men team, as created by Jack Kirby & Stan Lee.

Article Summary Explore Greg Land's art in Original X-Men #1, set in the team's sixties era.

Discover a twist where the Phoenix Force sends X-Men across the Multiverse.

Get a special first look at Land's multiversal mayhem in Original X-Men #1.

Mark your calendar for the December 20 release, priced at $5.99.

Original X-Men #1 by Christos Gage and Greg Land is set during the first iteration of the X-Men team, as created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, in 1963. And for the last month of the thirtieth anniversary year of the team, revisiting those earliest days. Just, as if Greg Land had drawn it. And it cost $5.99. And Phoenix from the future was summoning them… didn't they have enough of that from the Beast? Anyway, now you get to play the game of wondering where Greg Land got his reference from this week…

"Thanks to the Phoenix Force, Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman, and Angel will defy space and time once again. Once, this team of X-Men traveled into to the Marvel Universe's present and met their future selves. Now, in ORIGINAL X-MEN (2023) #1 by Christos Gage and Greg Land, they will find themselves in another universe entirely. Sent across the Multiverse by the Phoenix Force, the original five X-Men will face a challenge unlike any they've seen before—and the stakes couldn't be higher. A special first look at ORIGINAL X-MEN (2023) #1 finds the X-Men running right into the Phoenix in a mind-bending, kaleidoscopic environment. In one page, Phoenix brings down the fire, revealing multiple versions of herself to the immobilized X-Men. In another, she runs through several memories, including ones where the Phoenix obliterated villains such as Thanos and Ultron. Finally, she speaks directly to the younger Jean before sending them on their way. See the original five X-Men confront the power of the Phoenix in a special first look at ORIGINAL X-MEN #1 below!"

Original X-Men #1 is published on the 20th of December. Which means it's probably coming up for FOC right about now.

ORIGINAL X-MEN #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by GREG LAND

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale December 20

THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE!

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU!

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $5.99

