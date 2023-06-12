Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Batman, batman inc, dc comics, joker, Mark Millar, nemesis

What If The Joker Were Mark Millar's Nemesis? (Batman Inc Spoilers)

When Mark Millar first launched his comic book Nemesis at Marvel Comics with Steve McNiven, he asked "What If Batman Was The Joker?"

When Mark Millar first launched his comic book Nemesis with Steve McNiven, he did so with a series of wannabe viral ads, one of which asked "What If Batman Was The Joker?" Predicting The Batman Who Laughs by decades. Now with Nemesis returning in Nemesis Reloaded, albeit a different Nemesis, and more a sequel to Wanted, so DC Comics seem to be looking at their own Joker. And asking, "What If The Joker Was Nemesis?"

So, with The Joker creating a Joker Incorporated (spoilers for tomorrow's Batman Incorporated #9 below) and filling the world with Wannabe Jokers under his control, The Joker demonstrates that his control is of the Amanda Waller variety.

Able to trigger their deaths with the flick of a switch, but more than that, taking out everyone around them. And there's only one way to put a stop to his plan.

You have to kill them. Or rather Batman Inc have to kill them. Especially Ghost-Maker, who has promised Batman that he won't, much against his own instincts. The Joker wants Batman Inc to kill Joker Inc because of the moral compromise that will cause, whether they go through with it, or not. It's only a hop, step and a jump away from Mark Millar's classic gross-out moment, right?

I'd say that it was a different time, but it pretty much caused the same reaction it would now, back then as well… and now Mark Millar has turned the latest Nemesis Reloaded as a sequel with the return of super-rapist Wesley from Wanted. I wonder if these aspects will come up on Big Game, or has Mark Millar moved on?

BATMAN INCORPORATED #9

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

Joker Incorporated has unleashed a game of terror across the globe. Thousands of lives are at stake as Joker, the Tap Dance Man, Corvus Cawl, the Ghoul, Alpaca, Dusty Bronco, and Dai Laffyn roll out their twisted plan of chaos and mayhem. In order to defeat Joker Inc., Batman Incorporated may have to cross a line the group promised never to cross. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/13/2023

BIG GAME #1 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (CENSORED) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230009

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

MINISERIES PREMIERE The comics event of the summer is here! Okay, this is so top secret we can't even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023-and it's NOT what you're expecting. Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes, it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, NEMESIS, THE MAGIC ORDER, and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $4.99

