What Is Huntress' Status In The New Golden Age? (Spoilers)

The Huntress character at DC Comics has (mostly) been divided by two identities, Helena Bertinelli and Helena Wayne, though there have been others and the Huntress of the Golden Age, Paula Brooks, was a supervillain. The use of the character has been complicated by DC Crisis on continuity, and the current New Golden Age and Justice Society of America seem to have Geoff Johns trying to sort this out once and for all.

The Golden Age Huntress was a member of Injustice Society of America and retroactively renamed the Tigressm to avoid confusion. The Bronze Age Huntress was Helena Wayne, daughter of Earth-Two's versions of Batman and Catwoman, and who first appeared in 1977. A lawyer working for Cranston, she became a crossbow-wielding superhero when her mother was blackmailed into becoming Catwoman again, which saw her die. She later joins the Justice Society Of America on Earth-Two, and died during the Crisis On Infinite Earths, and her very existence wiped out. DC then introduced a new Huntress, Helena Rosa Bertinelli as a mafia boss daughter, who seeks revenge, and becomes Batgirl for a time, as well as the new Huntress. She joins the Justice League, and then the Birds Of Prey team in Gotham. The Helana Wayne Huntress returned in 2011, in the series Worlds' Finest, along with the Earth-Two Power Girl, as they crossed over to the DC Universe. Tom King's Batman, and Batman & Catwoman run also gave us a Helena Wayne daughter of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as a future Batwoman.

The clash of continuities remained a wrinkle in DC canon, something which it seems Geoff Johns is keen to iron out, with the return of the full Multiverse in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, which sees its sixth issue out tomorrow, as well as DC's The New Golden Age.

The preview has shown us a young Helena Wayne in the future.

Who seems to be showing off her genetic heritage in her snow angels.

But with someone looking on. A Stranger with a bit of a Joker look about him.

We've suggested that this might by the Childminder from upcoming Stargirl & The Lost Children solicitations. But Helena Wayne's fight plays out in tomorrow's New Golden Age one-shot, with differences between Batman and Catwoman. With Bruce Wayne telling Helena Wayne his truth…

Not that this goes down well with a retired Selina Kyle who might not like the idea of Helena Wayne being the next Robin. Especially given who may be coming next.

A dead Stephanie Brown? A dead Damian Wayne (again)? And the Joker's son joined the team? It was established in The Three Jokers' that the Joker actually had a son, hidden from him, along with his mother. Does he have a destiny as a Robin as well?

And a Bruce Wayne who stops being Batman for the women in his life. A Childminder still looking on. And a fate to come. In the Tom King Batman/Catwoman stories, Bruce Wayne dies from cancer. Not so much now.

With a Justice Society to comfort her, but a new mission of revenge, to play out in the new Justice Society series… and it all kicks off tomorrow.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/27/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Huntress's journey to save the Justice Society of America lands her smack dab in the middle of the 1940s at the birth of the team! Can Huntress and the present-day JSA work together long enough to figure out how to stop the strike on the '40s team?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/24/2023