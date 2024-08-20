Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Jenny Sparks, Tom King

What Jenny Sparks Swore About Superman Courtesy of Tom King (Spoilers)

Article Summary The term Übermensch originated from Nietzsche, later translated to Superman, gaining controversial uses in history.

Jenny Sparks #1 by Tom King sees her teaming up with Batman and Superman to hunt a rogue Captain Atom.

Jenny Sparks offers insights into Nietzsche's philosophy and its misuse by figures like Hitler.

Explores Jenny Sparks' bold and unorthodox methods in dealing with formidable foes, including meta-commentary.

Übermensch was a term conceived as a philosophical concept by Friedrich Nietzsche in 1883's Also Sprach Zarathustra, as a goal for humanity, shifting from religious values to more grounded ones, rejecting the unexamined life for something harder but more worthwhile. Originally translated in 1896 as Beyond-Man, a later transition in 1909 made it Superman, after George Bernard Shaw's 1903 play Man And Superman. After his death, Nietzsche's sister Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche and her husband, German nationalist and antisemite Bernhard Förster, used the word when promoting their Deutscher Volksverein. It was picked up by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party to describe their idea of a biologically superior Aryan master race.

Tomorrow's Jenny Sparks #1 by Tom King and Jeff Spokes sees the Spirit Of The Twentieth Century encounter Batman in Los Angeles.

Not the only fun time she's had in that city.

On the hunt for a rogue Captain Atom, with even Supeman being as useful as a chocolate teapot. And a chance for Jenny Sparks to tell us more about Hitler and that much-abused Nietzsche doctrine.

I mean, she did Clark Gable and his boyfriend, so why not? And it does suggest that she had her own Hitler-punching routine. And as for a little more meta-commentary from Tom King.?

How's all that dealing with DC Studios going, Tom?

JENNY SPARKS #1 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

THE WILD STORM BEGINS! What could four strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take the most unconventional of them all…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her fingers, she's entered the fray and won't quit until the job is done! The Spirit of the 20th Century returns for the 21st in this action-packed new miniseries by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Jeff Spokes! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

