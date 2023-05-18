What The Eisner Nominees Are Saying About Being Eisner Nominated Yesterday, the Eisner Awards 2023 Nominations were announced, ahead of the ceremony for the Friday night of San Diego Comic-Con.

Yesterday, the Eisner Awards 2023 Nominations were announced, ahead of the ceremony for the Friday night of San Diego Comic-Con. Here are the reactions of some of the comic book creators and industry professionals who were nominated, on social media… click through to see more about their nominated work. And we begin with the most-nominated creator, Zoe Thorogood.

Zoe Thorogood: Uhh… So.. I'm nominated for 5 Eisners this year. I'm a little overwhelmed but here's a quick but genuine thank you all for your support that allows me to keep creating. Truly. Not expecting to win any of these bastards but just to be nominated means the world, much love. I was going to post a photo of me on the toilet instead but mum told me not to

Alex Antone: 4 Eisner noms… I've peaked. But seriously, read these books…I think they're quite good, and now you don't just have to take my word for it!

Pat Brosseau: Here's the exciting news I received last week which I can now share! After decades and decades of toiling away at this lettering thing I finally have the honor of being nominated for an Eisner! I'm super happy just to be nominated and congrats to my fellow nominees!

Gerry Duggan: Today the Eisner Nominations were announced and I was very happy for Dave Weilgosi & Jessica Berbey at DC were nominated for their work editing BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY. It was a privilege to work again with one of my favorite collaborators, Matteo Scalera on Batman once again. He and I collaborated with Scott Snyder on Batman #34 when Greg Capullo needed a break and it remains one of my favorite one and done comics…until FREEZE: ONE BAD DAY.

Colleen Doran: Honestly, CHIVALRY is one of the most personal and important projects I have ever done in my life, getting the Eisner nom for Best Adaptation for this is really special to me, thank you. Thanks @neilhimself Todd Klein and @DarkHorseComics

Tom Taylor: Oh, damn. Our #Nightwing has been nominated for the Eisner for Best Continuing Series for the 2nd year in a row! Congrats to our whole team, @Bruno_Redondo_F , @jesswchen , Adriano Lucas, Wes Abbott, @DiNicuolo_ , @geraldohsborges and Jess Berbey.

Jonathan Case: Little Monarchs is up for an Eisner Award! Thanks to everyone who made that happen, and congratulations to all the nominees. Check out the whole list here: https://comic-con.org/awards/eisner-awards-current-info…@holidayhousebks

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou: Soooooo very chuffed that @panelxpanel has been nominated for an Eisner Award this year!!! (Our fourth!!!) I'm also extra-pleased to get @explodingarrow on there, anyone who wrote for the mag knows the massive contribution Tiffany made over the past few years. She rocks.

Jim Ousley: I'm happy to announce that me and co-creator @tylerbruff have been nominated for an Eisner Award for The Atonement Bell in the Best New Series category! Humbled to be alongside such amazing folks. Team Atonement: @sketchsawyer @JasonGreenSTL @eDukeDW @red5comics @indiecomicszone

Erica Schultz: Well, THIS is a surprise! #Eisners

Mark Russell: Because I am by no means above this sort of thing, I might take the occasion of its Eisner nomination to remind everyone that Superman: Space Age is now available in a convenient and beautiful hardback edition. @AllredMD @DCOfficial

Diana Sousa: So, huh… It doesn't seem real, and I was very tempted to make a joke about it, but it turns out… I'm nominated for Best Coloring in the Eisner Awards!! For all my work with @DarkHorseComics and @CriticalRole ! WHAT!?

Rodney Barnes: Big thanks to the Eisner committee for recognizing Killadelphia! Nominations for "Best continuing series" and "best penciller" for ⁦@jasonshawnalex

Alison Sampson: The Tori Amos Anthology has received four Eisner nominations, two of which were for the book itself. Rantz offered me space in the book for my 1st writing gig, I drew it while i waited for my radiation treatment. Delighted to be there & honoured to be part of the nominated team. The Department of Truth has also received an Eisner nomination for best continuing series. I was lucky enough to draw a bit of that. Huge thanks to James, Martin and Steve for having me on board, honoured to be there, & specific thanks to James for writing to give me the space.

Jen Bartel: Ahhhh looks like I've been nominated for Best Cover Artist for my run on She-Hulk! It's been such a treat to get to draw her on this many covers (and corner boxes..!) Thank you and huge congratulations to all my fellow Eisner nominees this year!

Tom King: 4 Eisner nominations!? For having the best job, creating comics with the best people, I…you…-sniff-…you…you nerds…you're all just…-sniff-…nerds…the best nerds…

Christopher Cantwell: Regarding today's Eisner nomination for our short story "Good Morning" in MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD… Firstly, @alexlinsart , everyone. A genius that transcends. Read our HELLCAT book. I couldn't ask for a better collaborator in Alex. Secondly, this story is personal.

Sean Phillips: Been nominated for three Eisner Awards. Chuffed! Even more chuffed that @jacobr_phillips has been nominated too, for Best Colourist!

Jacob Phillips: Been nominated for the Best Colourist Eisner. That's pretty cool!!

Chris Burnham: WHOA! Creepshow was nominated for best anthology!! I drew all five main covers, and wrote & drew the first story in issue 1! Do I get, uh, 1/10th of an Eisner if it wins?

David M. Booher: TWO EISNER NOMS!!! Huge thanks to the teams involved in both KILLER QUEENS and RAIN. Both were absolute passion projects that couldn't exist without you.

Jamila Rowser: Wow, the first graphic novel I co-created won the LA Times Book Prize and is now nominated for an Eisner. It's giving, "$50k for a verse no album out!" It's giving Reasonable Doubt. @RoBroSmo we cannot and shall not be stopped!

Bruno Redondo: So.. It looks like I'm including in three Eisner nominations this year (best continuing series, best artist, and best cover artist)… still not assimilating. Congratulations to my fellow nominees, in Nightwing and DC! @TomTaylorMade @jesswchen @DCOfficial

Jackson Lanzing: Big day at Hivemind HQ. @cpkelly and I are both extraordinarily thankful, proud, and a little bit baffled to learn we're up for THREE EISNER AWARDS. And to help bring Star Trek its first nominations ever? A dream come true.

Declan Shalvey: Hey! STAR TREK #400 got an Eisner nomination! Myself @DamooseSeth & @DCAlonsoColors did an O'Brien story for the issue. Hats off to @HeatherAntos for putting it all together and congrats to everyone else on the book. #eisnerawards

David López: I've drawn a story (with script by @EricaSchultz42 ) that's nominated to "Best Single Issue/One Shot", that makes me almost 1/17th nominee to an Eisner this year. (Congrats to everybody!)

Jackson Lanzing: Just three Eisner nominees spending our day FIGHTING FOR A FAIR DEAL!

Alvaro Martínez Bueno: So…TNHOTL got nominated in 4 categories of 2023's Eisner Awards. So proud of the whole team and thankful to them and the rest of the @DCOfficial crew. I honestly can't believe I'm also nominated as best artist alongside those absolute LEGENDS. A total honor just to be there.

Henry Barajas: I am honored that The Creepshow anthology was recognized for an Eisner nomination this year. Big thanks to @JonMoisan

and @alex_segura for curating such a great collection of stories and letting me have a seat at the table.

Christopher Cantwell: These three Eisner-nominated fellas are out here at Universal making noise today.

Jim Zub: MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD #3 nominated for the Eisner Award for 'Best Single Issue'! Proud to have a story in this issue illustrated by the amazing @DjibrilMP ! … Thank you, @TomBrevoort @annalisebissa @CBCebulski @Marvel

Ann Nocenti: Yay us! A whole slew of talent up for an Eisner for our collected stories in Moon Knight BW&B #3 Go team

Kyle Starks: Oh a THIRD Eisner nomination? You don't say…

Jimmy Stamp: The Beekeeper's Due has been nominated for an Eisner Award! Congratulations to @drebasantos and a huge thanks to @Ssnyder1835 and the @CloakroomComics team! I can't believe it!

Hannah Templer: Absolutely thrilled that Flung Out of Space has been nominated for TWO eisner awards!!

Lucas Gattoni: Our flamboyant Killer Queens got an Eisner nomination for Best Humor Publication… HOW COOL IS THAT?! Kudos to the amazing team behind this @davidbooher @Claudia_Balboni @Eru_Rouraito @SScushing @PenBerzerker And congrats to all of the nominees!

Tom King: More @SavageSmallwood in my quest to get you to vote for him for an Eisner for best penciler. His style is incredible, but his acting also blows me away. You can see inside the characters' head.

Alexis Fajardo: Guys! Our book got nominated for an Eisner! Congrats to the whole team @BLClark @NatGertler @SchulzMuseum and @WeldonOwen !

Neil Kleid: Not a bad #writing week. – "The Phoenix Chase" came out – Finished the revised pitch for Project Wonka – Got a bunch of GREAt colored art for the KaC campaign and Project Teaneck – @toriamos "Little Earthquakes" received multiple Eisner nominations

Ramon Rosanas: Nominated for the Eisner Awards. Yes!!! Best New Series: Star Trek Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing, with art by me, Ramon Rosanas. This is wonderful!

Matt Bors: Folks, we got an Eisner nomination going on over here for The Nib

Elsa Charretier: My first Eisner nom! And for best series with Love Everlasting! Super proud of this weird little book @TomKingTK

, Matt, Clayton and I are doing!

Oni Press: BIG BIG congratulations to @JarrettMelendez & @karibu_draws for their Eisner nomination for Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17) for Chef's Kiss!

Rachel @ Lore Olympus: Break out the champers. LO got another Eisner nomination.

Jon Moisan: HOLY SH-T I GOT NOMINATED FOR AN EISNER

Spotlight Comics: Hopefully I'm not missing anyone here, but it looks like @supajoe, @Schnumn, @Girl_Unleeshed, @LifeSansBldgs, and @thesteveorlando all edited and/or contributed to Eisner nominated comics, heck yeah

Alicia Wedderburn-Graham: Not this tweet being how I find out Sensory is nominated for a f-cking Eisner award

Jed MacKay: WELL WELL WELL. On the day me and @Cfvillaart 's AVENGERS #1 comes out, we get nominated for an Eisner!

Bex Ollerton: WE'RE NOMINATED FOR A FREKING EISNER?????????????????????!!!!!!! PLEASE VOTE FOR US please please please please please I could not IMAGINE being able to tell the contributors that we won a freaking EISNER award I am so serious it would be the ultimate cinderella story can you IMAGINE if we won !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Comixology: Barnstormers by @Ssnyder1835 and @tulalotay is nominated for Best Digital Comic in the Eisner Awards! Congrats to all the nominees!

Jess Chen: Also Congratulations to DC Pride "Finding Batman" team Kevin Conroy, J. Bone, & @TheAriannaThe

on our Eisner nomination for "Best Short Story" Beyond how much it meant to Arianna & me to share Kevin's story w/ the LGBTQIA+ community and Batman fans, it meant a lot to Kevin…

Scott Snyder: Barnstormers has lived in my head for almost 20 years, ever since my prose days. Working with @tulalotay and our amazing team to bring it to life has been a career highlight, no question. Thank you to the Eisners for recognizing this book, and congrats to my fellow nominees!

Emma Price: Woohoo! The first book I've worked on that's been nominated for an Eisner. Exciting!

Lauryn Ipsum: I am beyond excited to announce I was nominated for an Eisner for best publication design for my work on @toriamos

' Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album at @Z2comics !!! And a massive congratulations to all my fellow nominees!!!

Alex: Sensory Anthology has been nominated for an Eisner Award. Your girl is an Eisner Nominee!!

Bryant Dillon: Incredibly proud, honored, and humbled to see @Fanbase_Press receive it's third #Eisner nomination ever – this year for @ripplefxcomic which was nominated for Best Digital Comic!

Eren Angiolini: I wish the Eisner Awards staff finally read my emails about the fact that they've been sending me the emails addressed to another person for at least 3 years, even if I've written them countless times to fix this

Mitch Gerads: OH SNAP! #EisnerAwards