Zoe Thorogood Has Six Nominations For Eisner 2023 Awards Nominees

Bleeding Cool stated in January that Zoe Thorogood was looking like the next big name in English-speaking comic books. And it seems that the Eisner Awards committee agree, with the release of the Eisner nominations the most prestigious comic book awards in the English language, have been announced for 2023, to be awarded on the Friday of San Diego Comic-Con. And Zoe Thorogood has been nominated five times, three for Joe Hill's Rain and two for It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth both from Image Comics.

Image and DC received the most nominations: Image with 20 (plus 6 shared) and DC with 11 (plus 5 shared). Image's nominees span a spectrum of titles, with multiple nominations for Clementine, The Department of Truth, It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, Killadelphia, Love Everlasting, Monstress, and Rain. Topping DC's nominees are Human Target and Nightwing, with 3 each.

Fantagraphics has 13 nominations, led by Thomas Woodruff's Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, which received nods for Best Graphic Album–new, Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, Best Lettering, and Best Publication Design. In addition, Fantagraphics dominated the Archival Collection categories, with 3 in the Comic Strip category and 2 in the Comic Book category.

Marvel Comics received 9 nominations (plus 3 shared), including 2 each in the Short Story, Single Issue, and Continued Series categories. Dark Horse had 9 (plus 2 shared), led by 2 for Jeff Lemire's Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition (Best Graphic Album–Reprint, Best Publication Design).

Other publishers with multiple nominations include Abrams (with 7 plus 1 shared), Drawn & Quarterly (6), Z2 (6), IDW (5), First Second (4 plus 1 shared), Penn State University/Graphic Mundi (4), Ablaze (3 plus 1 shared), Humanoids (3 plus 1 shared), Andrews McMeel (3), TwoMorrows (3), VIZ Media (3), and Boom Studios (2 plus one shared). Six companies have 2 nominations each, and another 33 companies or individuals have 1 nomination each.

Other projects with more than two nominations are The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Best Graphic Album–New, Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, Best Letterer; Abrams), and Joe Hill's Rain by David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Best Adaptation from Another Medium, Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, Best Cover Artist; Syzygy/Image). Over 20 titles had 2 nominations.

When it comes to creators, as we mentioned, Zoe Thorogood leads the pack with 5 nominations: the 3 for Rain plus 2 for her memoir It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image), followed by Thomas Woodruff with his 4 for Francis Rothbart! and Tom King with 4 (Best Writer, Best Single Issue: Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler; DC; Best New Series: Love Everlasting, Image; and Best Limited Series: The Human Target, DC). Six creators have 3 nominations: Sean Phillips (Best Penciller/Inker, and 2 for Parker: The Martini Edition, IDW), Bruno Redondo (Best Penciller/Inker, Best Cover Artist, and Best Continuing Series for Nightwing, DC), Mark Russell (Best Writer, Best Limited Series for Superman: Space Age, DC; and Best New Series for Traveling to Mars, Ablaze), Sana Takeda (Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, Best Cover Artist, Best Graphic Album–New for Night Eaters, Abrams), James Tynion IV (Best Writer, Best Continuing Series for The Department of Truth, Image; and Best Limited Series for The Nice House on the Lake, DC), and Chip Zdarsky (Best Writer, Best Continuing Series for Daredevil, Marvel; Best New Series for Public Domain, Image). Another thirteen creators had 2 nominations.

Named for acclaimed comics creator Will Eisner, the awards are celebrating their 35th year of bringing attention to and highlighting the best publications and creators in comics and graphic novels. The 2023 Eisner Awards judging panel consists of librarian Moni Barrett, educator/collector Peter Jones, retailer Jen King, journalist Sean Kleefeld, scholar/comics creator A. David Lewis, and comics instructor/curator TJ Shevlin.

Voting for the awards is being held online using a two-step process. The first step is for prospective voters to apply at https://form.jotform.com/230927489799177. After filling out the form, eligible voters will be invited to go to the ballot and cast their votes. Those who previously registered will automatically be invited to fill out the new ballot. All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote. The deadline for voting is the 9th of June. New voters must have registered by the 2nd of June in order to be invited to the ballot. Questions about the voting process should be sent to the Eisner Awards administrator, Jackie Estrada at jackie@comic-con.org

The Eisner Award trophies will be presented in a gala awards ceremony to be held at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on the evening of the 21st of July.

Best Short Story

"The Beekeeper's Due," by Jimmy Stamp and Débora Santos, in Scott Snyder Presents: Tales from the Cloakroom (Cloakroom Comics)

(Cloakroom Comics) "Finding Batman" by Kevin Conroy and J. Bone in DC Pride 2022 (DC)

(DC) "Good Morning," by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins, in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4 (Marvel)

#4 (Marvel) "Silent All These Years," by Margaret Atwood and David Mack, in Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes (Z2)

(Z2) "You Get It," by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, in Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Marvel)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC) Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond, by Jed Mackay and C. F. Villa (Marvel)

by Jed Mackay and C. F. Villa (Marvel) Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #3, edited by Tom Brevoort (Marvel)

#3, edited by Tom Brevoort (Marvel) Star Trek #400, edited by Heather Antos (IDW)

edited by Heather Antos (IDW) A Vicious Circle Book 1, by Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo (BOOM! Studios)

Best Continuing Series

Daredevil, by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and Rafael de Latorre (Marvel)

by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and Rafael de Latorre (Marvel) The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)

by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image) Killadelphia, by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander (Image) The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC)

by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC) Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC) She-Hulk, by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa (Marvel)

Best Limited Series

Animal Castle, by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep (Ablaze)

by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep (Ablaze) Batman: One Bad Day, edited by Dave Wielgosz and Jessica Berbey (DC)

edited by Dave Wielgosz and Jessica Berbey (DC) The Human Target, by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC)

by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC) Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age, by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham (Marvel)

by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham (Marvel) Superman: Space Age, by Mark Russell, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred (DC)

Best New Series

The Atonement Bell, by Jim Ousley and Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5)

by Jim Ousley and Tyler B. Ruff (Red 5) Love Everlasting, by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image)

by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image) Public Domain, by Chip Zdarsky (Image)

by Chip Zdarsky (Image) Star Trek , by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Ramon Rosanas (IDW)

, by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Ramon Rosanas (IDW) Traveling to Mars, by Mark Russell and Roberto Meli (Ablaze)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Beneath The Trees: A Fine Summer by Dav (Magnetic Press)

by Dav (Magnetic Press) Fox + Chick: Up and Down: and Other Stories, by Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books)

by Sergio Ruzzier (Chronicle Books) Grumpy Monkey Who Threw That? by Suzanne Lang and Max Lang (Random House Studio)

by Suzanne Lang and Max Lang (Random House Studio) Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, by Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion)

by Ryan Higgins (Disney/Hyperion) The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! by Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

Adventuregame Comics: Leviathan, by Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams)

by Jason Shiga (Amulet/Abrams) Frizzy, by Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)

by Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan) Isla To Island, by Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster)

by Alexis Castellanos (Atheneum/Simon & Schuster) Little Monarchs, by Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

by Jonathan Case (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House) Swim Team, by Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

Chef's Kiss, by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine (Oni)

by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine (Oni) Clementine Book One, by Tillie Walden (Image Skybound)

Book One, by Tillie Walden (Image Skybound) Do A Powerbomb! by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)

by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image) Heartstopper Volume 4, by Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix)

Volume 4, by Alice Oseman (Scholastic Graphix) Wash Day Diaries, by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith (Chronicle Books)

Best Humor Publication

Cryptid Club, by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel) I Hate This Place, by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound)

by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin (Image Skybound) Killer Queens, by David Booher and Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse)

by David Booher and Claudia Balboni (Dark Horse) Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, by J. L. Westover (Image Skybound)

by J. L. Westover (Image Skybound) Revenge of the Librarians, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Anthology

Creepshow, edited by Alex Antone and Jon Moisan (Image Skybound)

edited by Alex Antone and Jon Moisan (Image Skybound) The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic, edited by Josh Bernstein (Z2)

edited by Josh Bernstein (Z2) The Nib Magazine, edited by Matt Bors (Nib)

edited by Matt Bors (Nib) Sensory: Life on the Spectrum , edited by Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel)

, edited by Bex Ollerton (Andrews McMeel) Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, edited by Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

Best Reality-Based Work

Alfred Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense, by Noël Simsolo and Dominique Hé, translation by Montana Kane (NBM)

by Noël Simsolo and Dominique Hé, translation by Montana Kane (NBM) Alice Guy: First Lady of Film, by José-Louis Bocquet and Catel Muller, translation by Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

by José-Louis Bocquet and Catel Muller, translation by Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero) But I Live: Three Stories of Child Survivors of the Holocaust, edited by Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press)

edited by Charlotte Schallié (University of Toronto Press) Flung Out of Space, by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)

by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts) Invisible Wounds: Graphic Journalism, by Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics)

by Jess Ruliffson (Fantagraphics) Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball, by Jon Chad (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Graphic Memoir

Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, by Catherine Pioli, translated by J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

by Catherine Pioli, translated by J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press) Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly) It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth: An Auto-Bio-Graphic-Novel, by Zoe Thorogood (Image)

by Zoe Thorogood (Image) So Much for Love: How I Survived a Toxic Relationship , by Sophie Lambda (First Second/Macmillan)

by Sophie Lambda (First Second/Macmillan) Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure, by Lewis Hancox (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Graphic Album—New

The Book of Niall, by Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty)

by Barry Jones (Ellie & Beatty) Crushing, by Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers)

by Sophie Burrows (Algonquin Young Readers) Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral, by Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics)

by Thomas Woodruff (Fantagraphics) The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)

by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts) Ultrasound, by Conor Stechschulte (Fantagraphics)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero)

by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (SelfMadeHero) Geneviève Castrée: Complete Works , by Geneviève Castrée, translation by Phil Elverum and Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly)

by Geneviève Castrée, translation by Phil Elverum and Aleshia Jensen (Drawn & Quarterly) Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition, by Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse)

by Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse) One Beautiful Spring Day, by Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics)

by Jim Woodring (Fantagraphics) Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call , by Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker, and Sean Phillips (IDW)

, by Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker, and Sean Phillips (IDW) Super Spy Deluxe Edition, by Matt Kindt (Dark Horse)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

Chivalry by Neil Gaiman , adapted by Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)

by Neil Gaiman adapted by Colleen Doran (Dark Horse) Rain by Joe Hill, adapted by David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image)

by Joe Hill, adapted by David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood (Syzygy/Image) Ten Days in a Madhouse by Nellie Bly, adapted by Brad Ricca and Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster)

by Nellie Bly, adapted by Brad Ricca and Courtney Sieh (Gallery 13/Simon $ Schuster) Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, edited by Rantz Hoseley (Z2)

edited by Rantz Hoseley (Z2) A Visit to Moscow by Rabbi Rafael Grossman, adapted by Anna Olswanger and Yevgenia Nayberg (Turner)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

Always Never, by Jordi Lafebre, translation by Montana Kane (Dark Horse)

by (Dark Horse) Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)

Part 1, by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander (Dark Horse) Down to the Bone: A Leukemia Story, by Catherine Pioli, translation by J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

by Catherine Pioli, J. T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press) The Pass, by Espé, translation by J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

by Espé, J.T. Mahany (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press) Tiki: A Very Ruff Year, by David Azencot and Fred Leclerc, translation by Nanette McGuinness (Life Drawn/Humanoids)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Black Paradox, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media) The Hellbound vols. 1-2, by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, translation by Danny Lim (Dark Horse)

vols. 1-2, by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, translation by Danny Lim (Dark Horse) Look Back, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media) PTSD Radio vol. 1, by Masaaki Nakayama, translation by Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)

vol. 1, by Masaaki Nakayama, translation by Adam Hirsch (Kodansha) Shuna's Journey, by Hayao Miyazaki; translation by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)

by Hayao Miyazaki; translation by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan) Talk to My Back by Yamada Murasaki, translation by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

Bungleton Green and the Mystic Commandos, by Jay Jackson (New York Review Comics)

Come Over Come Over. It's So Magic, and My Perfect Life, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

and by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly) The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1922-1924, by George Herriman, edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

by George Herriman, edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics) Macanudo: Welcome to Elsewhere, by Liniers, edited by Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

by Liniers, edited by Gary Groth (Fantagraphics) Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 8: Hijinks from the Horn of Plenty, by Walt Kelly, edited by Mark Evanier and Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Eisner: Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

The Deluxe Gimenez: The Fourth Power & The Starr Conspiracy, by Juan Gimenez, edited by Alex Donoghue and Bruno Lesigne (Humanoids)

by Juan Gimenez, edited by Alex Donoghue and Bruno Lesigne (Humanoids) The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, edited by Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)

edited by Dian Hansen (TASCHEN) Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories by Ray Bradbury and various; edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

by Ray Bradbury and various; edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics) The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 1 (Abrams ComicArts)

(Abrams ComicArts) Walt Disney's Uncle Scrooge: The Diamond Jubilee Collection by Carl Barks; edited by David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Eisner: Best Writer

Grace Ellis, Flung Out of Space (Abrams ComicArts)

(Abrams ComicArts) Tom King, Batman: Killing Time, Batman: One Bad Day, Gotham City: Year One, The Human Target, Love Everlasting, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (DC)

(DC) Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

(Ablaze), (DC); (Humanoids) James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)

(BOOM! Studios); (DC), (Image) Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image Skybound); Daredevil (Marvel)

Eisner: Best Writer/Artist

Sarah Andersen, Cryptid Club (Andrews McMeel)

(Andrews McMeel) Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) Espé, The Pass (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University)

(Graphic Mundi/Penn State University) Junji Ito, Black Paradox, The Liminal Zone (VIZ Media)

(VIZ Media) Zoe Thorogood, It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth (Image)

Eisner: Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Jason Shawn Alexander, Killadelphia, Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog (Image)

(Image) Alvaro Martínez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake (DC)

(DC) Sean Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You (Image)

(Image) Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

(DC) Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Eisner: Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Lee Bermejo, A Vicious Circle (BOOM! Studios)

(BOOM! Studios) Felix Delep, Animal Castle (Ablaze)

(Ablaze) Daria Schmitt, The Monstrous Dreams of Mr. Providence (Europe Comics)

(Europe Comics) Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

(Abrams ComicArts); (Image) Zoe Thorogood, Rain (Syzygy/Image)

(Syzygy/Image) Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Eisner: Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

Jen Bartel, She-Hulk (Marvel)

(Marvel) Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

(DC) Alex Ross, Astro City: That Was Then . . . (Image); Fantastic Four, Black Panther (Marvel)

(Image); (Marvel) Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

(Image) Zoe Thorogood, Joe Hill's Rain (Syzygy/Image)

Eisner: Best Coloring

Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake , Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

, (DC); (Marvel) Jean-Francois Beaulieu, I Hate Fairyland 2022, Twig (Image)

(Image) Dave McCaig, The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

(Humanoids) Jacob Phillips, Follow Me Down, The Ghost in You, That Texas Blood (Image)

(Image) Alex Ross and Josh Johnson, The Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Abrams ComicArts)

(Abrams ComicArts) Diana Sousa, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins; The Mighty Nein Origins: Yasha Nydoorin; The Mighty Nein Origins: Fjord Stone; The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast (Dark Horse)

Eisner: Best Lettering

Pat Brosseau , Batman: The Knight, Wonder Woman: The Villainy of Our Fears (DC): Creepshow, Dark Ride, I Hate This Place, Skybound Presents: Afterschool (Image Skybound)

(DC): (Image Skybound) Chris Dickey, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts)

(Abrams ComicArts) Todd Klein, Chivalry (Dark Horse); Fables (DC); Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

(Dark Horse); (DC); (Marvel) Nate Piekos, Black Hammer Reborn, Minor Threats, Shaolin Cowboy, Stranger Things: Kamchatka (Dark Horse), I Hate Fairyland, Twig (Image)

(Dark Horse), (Image) Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

(IDW) Thomas Woodruff, Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral (Fantagraphics)

Eisner: Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows) Comic Book Creator, edited by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

edited by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows) The Comics Journal #308, edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics)

#308, edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Rachel Miller (Fantagraphics) PanelXPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)

magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com) Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2, Publishers Weekly

Eisner: Best Comics-Related Book

The Art of the News: Comics Journalism, edited by Katherine Kelp-Stebbins and Ben Saunders (Oregon State University Press)

Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, by Benjamin L. Clark and Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)

by Benjamin L. Clark and Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum) The Charlton Companion, by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

by Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows) Gladys Parker: A Life in Comics, A Passion for Fashion, by Trina Robbins (Hermes Press)

by Trina Robbins (Hermes Press) Resurrection: Comics in Post-Soviet Russia, by José Alaniz (Ohio State University Press)

Eisner: Best Academic/Scholarly Work

Bandits, Misfits, and Superheroes: Whiteness and Its Borderlands in American Comics and Graphic Novels, by Josef Benson and Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi)



by Josef Benson and Doug Singsen (University Press of Mississippi) Graphic Medicine, edited by Erin La Cour and Anna Poletti (University of Hawai'i' Press)

edited by Erin La Cour and Anna Poletti (University of Hawai'i' Press) How Comics Travel: Publication, Translation, Radical Literacies, by Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press)

by Katherine Kelp-Stebbins (Ohio State University Press) The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions , edited by Alison Halsall and Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)

edited by Alison Halsall and Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi) Teaching with Comics and Graphic Novels. By Tim Smyth (Routledge)

Eisner: Best Publication Design

Francis Rothbart! The Tale of a Fastidious Feral , designed by Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey, and Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics)

, designed by Thomas Woodruff, Jacob Covey, and Ryan Dinnick (Fantagraphics) A Frog in the Fall (and later on), designed by Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf, and Patrick Crotty (PEOW)

designed by Linnea Sterte, Olle Forsslöf, and Patrick Crotty (PEOW) Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 40X40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock-n-Roll, designed by Josh Bernstein and Jason Ullmeyer (Z2)

designed by Josh Bernstein and Jason Ullmeyer (Z2) Mazebook Dark Horse Direct Edition , designed by Tom Muller (Dark Horse)

, designed by Tom Muller (Dark Horse) Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call , designed by Sean Phillips (IDW)

, designed by Sean Phillips (IDW) Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album, designed by Lauryn Ipsum (Z2)

Eisner: Best Webcomic

Deeply Dave, by Grover, http://www.deeplydave.com/

Delilah Dirk: Practical Defence Against Piracy, by Tony Cliff, https://www.delilahdirk.com/dd4/dd4-p46.html

Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=5

The Mannamong, by Michael Adam Lengyel, https://mannamong.com/episode-1/

Spores, by Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/22ink1.html

Eisner: Best Digital Comic