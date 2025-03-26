Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

What You Missed If You Read Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Digitally

What you missed if you read Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez digitally (The Biggest Possible Spoilers)

Agent John Jones grapples with newfound telepathy after a devastating explosion.

Visual narrative contrasts Jones' identity crisis with extraterrestrial elements.

Follow the multi-dimensional journey of John Jones in a cosmic war of minds.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers out the wazoo. We mentioned this a couple of times before, but now Bleeding Cool is going to show you what you missed out on Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez if you only read it digitally. If you get a chance to pick up Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 in print then please, stop reading right now. As we reveal the final three pages of the comic books… or is it four? Or is it two?

As FBI agent John Jones is coming to terms with what it is that he has become after an explosion in a coffee shop from a terrorist has somehow imbued him with telepathic powers, expressing themselves in the multi-coloured smoke he sees emanating from people. And as his sense of identity is on the fritz, how he sees himself and how his son sees him is also up for grabs. Martian here seems to symbolise someone other, someone apart from the crowd, unable to fit in. And so we get the two concluding pages…

One has a fallen Agent John Jones looking at an empty shell of himself above. The second, an incomprehensible alien face, speaking an alien language, fallen into a huddle of colour on the ground. But if you follow the instructions…

They are not the Absolute Martian Manhunter. They are the Absolute Martian Mindf-cker… Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez is published today from DC Comics

