What's In A Name? Nightwing, Bitewing, Haley And More (Spoilers)

When Tom Taylor tweeted the results of his name-the-Nightwing-dog, there was a clear winner from DC Comics, Haley "She has a name! Thanks to all who voted. Welcome Haley. You have a very big adventure ahead of you." When some cried foul in favour of what was seen as a much more favoured title, in a "Boaty McBoatface" fashion, Tom Taylor reassured "And yes. Don't worry. Haley's codename in our #Nightwing is still Bitewing." And in this week's Nightwing #81 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, this take on both names gets canonicised, in a little bit of metafiction.

Talking of metafiction, Nightwing – as many comics do these days – likes to integrate comic book creator names into the landscape, and Gotham is packed with streets and districts named after comic book creators who have worked on the Batman books.

This run on Nightwing has followed in that suit, but Nightwing #81 really doubles down with every boat in the harbour getting a very familiar name.

The Devin, the Seeley, the Leonardi, the Jurgens, the Constant, and the Fernandez, named after Devin Grayson, Tim Seeley, Rick Leonardi, Dan Jurgens, Andrew Constant and Javier Fernandez. All ship-shape, present and correct. And with these much bigger spoilers, the word that Dick has another surname to drop in this week's Nightwing #81.