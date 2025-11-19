Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: KO, Titans

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29

Today sees the publication of Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods, spinning out of DC's K.O. as the Titans prepare to evacuate eight billion people from the Earth, ahead of the Omega Tournament.

Don't worry too much Titans, he seems to be on the cover of DC's K.O. #3 fit and fine…

But what about the rest of the Earth's population? Well, it turns out that we are all asylum seeking illegal immigrants now…

And they've even had to take the criminal immigrants with them as well…

As for the Earth, well, it looks like some folk aren't waiting for Darkseid to do his business with it. As Apokalips's welcoming committee have come with their traditional greeting.

And it looks like they are following the disembodied boss Darkseid's orders…

Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods is published by DC Comics today. DC's K.O. #2 is out next week.

The Towers have lifted, and Earth's evacuation is complete! As the Titans take to the stars to save humanity from the oncoming apocalypse, trouble can't help but follow them! Our heroes are scattered across the galaxy— and across dimensions—each discovering that new worlds mean new dangers, something Starfire knows all too well as she ends up cornered by an Apokoliptian blockade!

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

