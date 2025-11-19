Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29 (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Earth's entire population becomes asylum seekers as the Titans race to evacuate before the Omega Tournament.
  • DC's K.O. and Titans #29 intertwine as Darkseid's threat forces heroes and villains into cosmic exile.
  • The Titans confront new dangers across galaxies, with Apokolips and Darkseid looming over their every move.
  • DC's K.O. tournament escalates, pushing heroes to compete for survival and ultimate power in the DC Universe.

Today sees the publication of Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods, spinning out of DC's K.O. as the Titans prepare to evacuate eight billion people from the Earth, ahead of the Omega Tournament.

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods

Don't worry too much Titans, he seems to be on the cover of DC's K.O. #3 fit and fine…

The Items Of Power In DC's K.O... Is One Of Them a Blind Bag?(Spoilers)
DC's K.O. #3 (of 5)

But what about the rest of the Earth's population? Well, it turns out that we are all asylum seeking illegal immigrants now…

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods

And they've even had to take the criminal immigrants with them as well…

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods

As for the Earth, well, it looks like some folk aren't waiting for Darkseid to do his business with it. As Apokalips's welcoming committee have come with their traditional greeting.

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods

And it looks like they are following the disembodied boss Darkseid's orders…

When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods

Titans #29 by John Layman and Pete Woods is published by DC Comics today. DC's K.O. #2 is out next week.

  • Titans #29 by John Layman, Pete Woods
    The Towers have lifted, and Earth's evacuation is complete! As the Titans take to the stars to save humanity from the oncoming apocalypse, trouble can't help but follow them! Our heroes are scattered across the galaxy— and across dimensions—each discovering that new worlds mean new dangers, something Starfire knows all too well as she ends up cornered by an Apokoliptian blockade!
  • DC K.O. #2 (OF 5) by Scott Snyder, Javier Fernandez
    LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.