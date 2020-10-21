When Harry Met Norman (Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR Spoilers)

So in Amazing Spider-Man, Norman Osborn has gone through an Axis-style reversal of personality. And confirming the final-page reveal of Amazing Spider-Man #50, regarding just who Kindred really is.

It remained Bleeding Cool's contention that this is the pre-One More Day version of Harry Osborn, sent to hell when he died after becoming the Green Goblin (again), and that his resurrection for One More Day was a creation by Mephisto, who arranged the whole thing, and gave the dead Harry Osborn hellish power, for his own amusement. It has also been noted that the story of Harry Osborn's supposed faked death before his revival was arranged with Mysterio – another of Kindred's puppets – who created a "genetic duplicate" to fool anyone who investigated later, So who the Harry Osborn is who went to rehab has been walking around for so long is, no one knows.

And we get a flashback to a previous moment, with newly opened eyes.

Whatever state he was in then, Norman remembers.

And we have seen those moments too, most significantly in Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #14…

The sins of the father and of the grandfather…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200643

(W) Nick Spencer, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Sara Pichelli

• "LAST REMAINS" is so huge it cannot be contained within the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

• Kindred's assault is so epic, it's going to sweep the other Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe up in its wake.

• All this and the bombshell dropped at the end of ASM #49 rolls toward one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

