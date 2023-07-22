Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, san diego comic con | Tagged: Chris Wildgoose, Hunger And The Dark, sdcc

When IDW Publishing Social Media Doesn't Know Who They Are Talking To

Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, we got a little example of the kind of effect that IDW firing their PR staff in one go can have.

Earlier this year, IDW Publishing fired most of their publicity team, as well as many other staff members, in their own rapid down-sizing, making up around two-fifths of their staff. Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, we got a little example of the kind of effect that can have.

The IDW Publishing Instagram account posted an image of what appeared to be a cosplayer from the upsoming series The Hunger And The Dusk by G Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose posed against an image of the comic book at the IDW booth at San Diego Comic-Con, with the line. "When you are the cover."

Chris Wildgoose or @mrriktus posted in response asking "WHAT!? is this a coincidence or a cosplay!!? I have to know! either way I LOVE it!" In response, the IDW Publishing social media account then creatorsplained who this was. "this is Troth Icemane from our comic Hunger and the Dusk."

Yes, he knows. Chris replied "This feels like a perfect 'DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM!?' Moment. Just curious if anyone at the show knew who the cosplayer was and if it was a direct Troth cosplay. All good :)" IDW Publishing's social media replied "we hired an actor to play Troth. Sounds like you like cosplay, did you know IDW will host a few cosplay events in 24'?"

The Twitter account was more with it, posting an image of the same cosplayer in a different pose, stating "From the pages of the comic to the floor of the convention! @GWillowWilson

& @MrRiktus' THE HUNGER & THE DUSK has come to life at our SDCC booth, #2729! The hit debut issue is on sale now at comic shops and wherever comics can be purchased online."

