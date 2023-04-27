IDW Layoffs In More Detail As New EIC And Co-Publishers Named Earlier today, I reported IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. Here's a list of a number of employees who have been let go, and those promoted.

Earlier today, I first reported the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher, and TV/Film/Games producer, IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. This was announced in an all-hands call that was made at 1 pm PT time, around the time Bleeding Cool broke the news widely. I have tried to collate a list of layoffs so far, some officially announced, most not.

Blake Kobashigawa – SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy – IDW Publishing

SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy – IDW Publishing Nachie Marsham – Publisher – IDW Publishing

Publisher – IDW Publishing Keith Davidsen – Director, Public Relations & Marketing – IDW Publishing

Director, Public Relations & Marketing – IDW Publishing Greg Gustin – Sr. Director, Content Strategy – IDW Publishing

Sr. Director, Content Strategy – IDW Publishing Allan Grafman – Chief Executive Officer – IDW Media Holdings

Chief Executive Officer – IDW Media Holdings Brooke Feinstein – Chief Financial Officer – IDW Media Holdings

Chief Financial Officer – IDW Media Holdings Anna Morrow – VP of Marketing – IDW Publishing

VP of Marketing – IDW Publishing Paul Davidson – Executive Vice President – IDW Entertainment

Executive Vice President – IDW Entertainment Jack Rivera – Art Director, Marketing – IDW Publishing

– Art Director, Marketing – IDW Publishing Megan Brown – Editor, Originals – IDW Publishing

– Editor, Originals – IDW Publishing Zac Boone – Associate Editor – IDW Publishing

– Associate Editor – IDW Publishing Devon Ashby – Sales And Marketing Associate – IDW Publishing

I have also been told there are at least another ten named individuals who have lost their job, and I am aware of people who travelled across the country to San Diego, who bought a new home, or recently had a kid, who will be the most affected.

The lights are not turning off, however, and remaining staffers are contacting comic book creators to assure them of continuing publishing plans. And tonight, Bleeding Cool has also been told of promotions at IDW for Jamie S Rich – currently Executive Editorial Director, Licensed Publications, Heather Antos – currently Senior Editor, Tara McCrillis – currently VP Publishing Operations, Mark Doyle – currently Editorial Director, Originals, Lauren LePara – currently Senior Managing Editor, and Maggie Howell – currently Senior Editor, Originals.

Details may not be entirely hammered down right now, and I have heard a couple of competing versions. But I am currently told that Jamie S Rich will be the new Editor-In-Chief – IDW has not had an EIC since John Barber. And Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis are now Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations. If these are correct, congratulations to those named, and we all hope that this particular ship can be turned around.

Jamie S Rich was previously EIC of Oni Press and then Tapas Media EIC, as well as Vertigo Senior Editor, then Batman, Justice League and Superman Group Editor at DC Comics. Mark Doyle, was the former Vertigo Executive Editor and Batman Group Editor at DC Comics and founder of their Black Label imprint.

The details may be tweaked or ironed out in the morning, but this is the first draft of what went down at IDW today, in what has already been described to me as their own version of the Red Wedding. A number of people are reticent about talking, and are worried to do so. Many people are still in shock, but it is worth noting that when DC Comics went through something similar, those who lost their jobs were picked up by a number of other companies, fast. It is likely that something similar will happen this time as well, there's a lot of excellent editorial talent suddenly currently available. Good luck to all those who are affected, and if there is anything I can do, add or amend, get in touch.