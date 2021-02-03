CoverWatch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

As we previously informed you, Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 with co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney was shaping up to be the biggest creator-owned launch in Boom Studios' history. Then we told you, it had already pulled a David and outsold Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover from creator-owned Goliath, Image Comics, making it the biggest creator-owned series launch since 1998's Danger Girl. Now, we're hearing that the orders are even bigger than anyone would have predicted, but more on that soon.

No doubt part of BRZRKR's record-setting sales are thanks to the retailer exclusive variant covers. And while the 36 retailer exclusive variants make for an impressive line up, including cover artists like J.G. Jones, InHyuk Lee, Mike Choi, Jay Anacleto, and Christian Ward, it's quite a bit fewer than the aforementioned Crossover's 50 exclusives, so one would assume they're responsible for a smaller percentage of the total orders.

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
CoverWatch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

We previously shared with you a number of the available BRZRKR #1 covers, but we've now tracked down all of the retailer exclusives… a number of which have already sold out, some reportedly in as little as five minutes.

616 Simpleman's Comics

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Trade Dress Variant is 1,000 print run

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Virgin Color-Hold Variant is 200 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle  Trade Dress Variant. 1,000 print run

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Motorcycle  Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

State of Comics

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Christian Ward Exclusive Cover

Jolzar Collectibles

 

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Diego Galindo – Gun Version

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Diego Galindo –  Sword Version

Comics Corp

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

 

Mico Suayan Exclusive Virgin Variant (Colored) With COA LIMITED TO ONLY 500 WORLD WIDE

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Mico Suayan Exclusive Virgin Variant (B&W) With COA LIMITED TO ONLY 500 WORLD WIDE

Scorpion Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Hive Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Virgin Variant by Victor Garduno. Limited to 1,000 print run.

Frankie's Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

InHyuk Lee Variant

Forbidden Planet/Jetpack Comics

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Slab City Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Alan Quah Variant

Big Planet Comics

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Rod Reis Cover limited to 700 copies.

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Rod Reis Cover limited to 500 copies.

Sanctum Sanctorum

CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

JayB Anceleto Variant

CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

JayB Anceleto Virgin Variant

Comic Kingdom

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Sajid Shah Variant  1000 print run.

Cards, Comics, & Collectibles

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Royal Comics

CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Cape & Cowl

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Qistina Khalidah cover LIMITED TO JUST 750 COPIES

 

Gotham Central Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

 

BRZRKR Mike Choi Cover

Trinity Comics

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

 

BRZRKR Dan Quintana cover, limited to 550 copies.

Dimension X

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Cover Alpha

Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1Cover Watch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR Philip Tan variants

 

BRZRKR #1 will be in stores on February 24th, except for the foil covers and the highly sought after 1-in-1000 incentive which will be in stores on March 10th. Happy hunting!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  