Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Beast World, Joe Biden, nightwing, Titans

When Nightwing Offers President Joe Biden His Big Secret (Spoilers)

Beast World spoilers, ahead. Because in previous issues of the Beast World event, Amanda Waller has played President Joe Biden as a patsy.

Article Summary President Joe Biden features prominently in the latest Beast World and Wonder Woman comics.

Amanda Waller has manipulated Biden, usurping presidential powers in Beast World.

Nightwing confronts Biden in the White House to clear the Teen Titans' names.

Titans: Beast World #6 concludes with the Titans' battle against Dr. Hate and Beast Boy.

Beast World spoilers, ahead! Be warned! If I were writing for another website, or even for this website at a different time, I may have gone for the title "When Nightwing Offers To Show President Joe Biden He's Dick". Because that's where we are in a post Batman: Damned world. In previous issues of the Beast World event, Amanda Waller has played President Joe Biden as a patsy.

And he has to acquiesce as the Bureau Of Sovereignty steps up.

Not the only place that Biden is playing second fiddle. Over in Wonder Woman, he is bending the knee to The Sovereign.

And being used to condemn Wonder Woman and the Amazons. We can presume the Bureau Of Sovereignty is part of his plan.

And it seems that Amanda Waller, now stepping into the public eye, has taken whatever powers of the President remain.

And using them to commit genocide against a million people transformerd into animalistic monsters by the transformed Beast Boy.

Condemning the Teen Titans in the process. Which leads Nightwing to take a trip to the White House. Looks like one trained by the Batman can just skip past the secret services. But how to win over the leader of the Free World, when you and all the President's men and women condemn you as a traitor.?

Yeah, he's not standing for any of that malarky. Mind you, it's not the first time that The President Of The United States has helped a DC Comics superhero preserve their secret identity.,..

Titans: Beast World #6 by Tom Taylor, Ivan Reis and Lucas Meyer is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

TITANS BEAST WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Lucas Meyer (CA) Ivan Reis

DR. HATE REVEALED! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/30/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!