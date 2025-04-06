Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut For Time: Black, Thompson Can't Quite Find "The Great Battle"

Jack Black and Kenan Thompson voice two warriors who can't quite find "The Great Battle" in this SNL Cut For Time animated sketch.

If you had a chance to check out our review of last night's Jack Black-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live ("Flamin' Hot SNL Sees Jack Black, "Ms. Eggy" & More Bring the Heat"), then you know that we were huge fans of the vibe and intensity that Black and the SNL cast and writers brought. But when you have a show that was as stacked as this one was, not every sketch necessarily makes it onto our screens – but that doesn't mean they remain lost. Earlier today, SNL released the Cut For Time animated sketch "The Great Battle," with Black and Kenan Thompson voicing two warrior kings destined to meet on the battlefield… if only they could find one another. Because all of that killing starts getting very awkward…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

