Sarah Polley Reveals That She Wasn't Attached to the Live-Action Bambi

Filmmaker Sarah Polley recently revealed that she wasn't ever really attached to Disney's upcoming live-action version of Bambi.

Sarah Polley, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Women Talking, recently set the record straight on her rumored involvement with Disney's live-action Bambi remake, revealing it was more buzz than reality.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Polley addressed the speculation with candor, telling the outlet, "I was never actually officially attached to it. I had one or two conversations about it, but there was no deal; I'd never signed on to it, so it was more of an internet phenomenon than a real thing. I did talk to them, but I was just working on a bunch of other things that I ended up being more focused on. I do think it's a super-interesting thing to remake that movie, actually. I was also really interested in the mother-dying-young aspect of it. I could have delivered something very bleak. [Laughs]"

Her clarification quashes reports of an "exit," reminding us (yet again) how quickly online chatter can snowball. The 1942 animated classic, with its gentle fawn and gut-punching loss, remains a cornerstone of Disney's animated legacy, making any remake a high-stakes endeavor for all parties involved. Polley's fleeting connection to the project—first rumored in 2023—ignited excitement among fans of her introspective, often somber style. Her Oscar-winning adaptation of Women Talking (2022) displayed her ability to wring raw emotion from quiet moments, leading many to believe that a Bambi under her lens might lean into the trauma of Bambi's mother's death rather than the forest's whimsy.

That bleakness, she admits with a laugh, might not have meshed with Disney's family-friendly ethos. Still, Polley's brief flirtation with the project leaves fans imagining what could have been: a haunting, introspective take on a childhood staple. As if we really needed any more trauma with this story anyway!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Slate: Bambi, Hercules, and More

For Disney, the live-action Bambi remake remains in development, with no director or release date currently confirmed. It intends to follow in the footsteps of other live-action reimaginings like The Lion King, Snow White, Aladdin, and Mufasa. However, as of now, other projects that remain in development (like Bambi) include Moana, Hercules, Robin Hood, The Aristocats, and others.

