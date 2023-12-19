Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Joe Biden, wonder woman

President Biden Condemns Wonder Woman As A Clear And Present Danger

Previous issues of Wonder Woman and Amazons Attack from DC Comics have seen the USA step up its rhetoric regarding Amazons

A new term 'AXE' is unveiled, indicating a US crackdown on Amazonian citizens.

The narrative ties in with real presidential history and fictional governance dynamics.

Biden’s portrayal in Wonder Woman #4 could hint at a future re-election, according to DC.

Previous issues of Wonder Woman and Amazons Attack from DC Comics have seen the USA step up its rhetoric regarding Amazons from Paradise Island living on its shores after the Pool Hall incident in Wonder Woman #1 when an enraged Amazonian Emilie, and former rival to Wonder Woman, killed seventeen men. But not the women.

With The Sovereign, part of an ancient order of monarchs who really rule the USA behind it all. And in today's Wonder Woman #4, narrating the comic and making his presence known in the highest circles. Or ovals.

In the wake, the USA has launched AXE to capture or kill all Amazonian citizens in the US, and has seen Wonder Woman go up against the US Army. With one US Senator framing it as an issue of men's rights. But what about the President Biden? Previously, Bleeding Cool got a bit of gossip from DC Comics.

In Wonder Woman #4, we learned that a) Joe Biden would be described as a reelected President, possibly ahead of when this comic will be collected in hardcover in 2024… I suppose whoever is elected then could technically be described as a reelected President.

It's just a little harder to square today. But we have President Biden (for it is he) stating that the Amazons present a clear and present danger to the United States, a phrase that George W Bush got from the Tom Clancy novel and used to justify the Afghanistan and Iraq wars that Wonder Woman's current writer, Tom King, served in with the CIA.

That Amazons plot to "undermine America", another Bush phrase, and that Wonder Woman plays an active part in that. The language will be familiar.

But at least in this comic, his wife hasn't been turned into an otter. So that's something. And former Wonder Woman writer Gail Simone noew seems to have a fortress named after her…

Now, political figures are rarely meant to be the exact people they are in reality. Famously, President Kennedy met Superman, arranged before but published after his assassination. But DC Comics has generally reflected who was President when that figure was portrayed, at the time the comic was created.

And a little more of that in recent times.

But of Joe Biden? Not so much, only in parallel universe books. Until now…

WONDER WOMAN #4 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

With the world losing trust in the Amazons, Wonder Woman takes a moment to grant the wish of a dying boy and gives him the perfect day. Meanwhile, the Sovereign constricts his grip on the government. Will Wonder Woman be able to hold out hope as the world around her grows darker? Plus, Trinity spends the night at the Fortress of Solitude with her babysitters, the Super Sons! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

