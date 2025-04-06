Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, Mattle, thundercats

Battle Cat-Man Joins the ThunderCats with New MOTU Collab Figure

Pre-orders arrive for the newest collab as iconic 80s worlds collide with the Masters of the Universe and the Thundercats

Article Summary Battle Cat-Man merges Masters of the Universe & ThunderCats in a new collab figure by Mattel.

Pre-orders now open for the 5.5” figure featuring 16 articulation points and removable armor.

Priced at $24.99, the toy includes accessories and a crossover mini-comic for backstory.

Expect nostalgic designs blending key traits from both iconic 80s franchises.

The idea of Battle Cat becoming a ThunderCat is a fun fan-fueled crossover fantasy, combining the worlds of Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats. However, that idea is more than fantasy now as Mattel kicks off their newest collab, uniting the world of both iconic 80s toy franchises. Prince Adam's timid feline usually transforms in the heat of the battle with Skeletor, but now Battle Cat is aligning with Lion-O and his team. Say hello to Thunder Battle Cat-Man, the newest Masters of the Universe Origins figure that gets a unique sculpt with the perfect ThunderCats twist. This new line of action figures is bringing these two worlds together, and whatever happens, Battle Cat-Man is here to help.

We have seen a teaser of this figure before, but now pre-orders are finally live, showing his details up-close and in action. Standing 5.5" tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, this feline will have removable armor and two claw weapons. Battle Cat-Man is ready to fight alongside He-Man and Lion-O with this fun crossover figure that is priced at $24.99 and already up for pre-order. Be on the lookout for more of these new figures coming soon from Mattel with a July 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats – Thunder Battle Cat-Man

"After the destruction of Thundera, Battle Cat-Man crashed on Third Eternia and now proudly protects his adopted home world. Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Key ThunderCats characters are reinterpreted in Eternian style and Masters of the Universe characters are interpreted in ThunderCats' style."

"These MOTU Origins toys at 5.5-inch scale have 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail with armor, accessories and modular body parts. A crossover mini-comic is included for story context. These toys are a must-have for nostalgic ThunderCats and MOTU fans alike."

Product Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of ThunderCats

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

