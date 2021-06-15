When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay

There are almost two-thirds of a million copies of BRZRKR #1 out there. So this is just a drop in the ocean. But, nevertheless, Searchlight Comics just tried to sell 432 copies of Keanu Reeves' new comic book BRZRKR #1 all at once on eBay. Which looks a little like this.

Listed for $532.49 on a Buy It Now, no one bought it now, but it has since been relisted for $529.99. After all, there are quite a lot of copies out there, and this was probably part of a purchase that would have qualified the retailer for getting a tiered variant, such as the signed Keanu Reeves copy available for those who bought a thousand copies. So the good news for Searchlight Comics is that they sold 568 copies of the thousand that they probably ordered or some such. Issue 3 is out this Wednesday, in case anyone wants to order 432 copies of that as well.