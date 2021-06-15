When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay
There are almost two-thirds of a million copies of BRZRKR #1 out there. So this is just a drop in the ocean. But, nevertheless, Searchlight Comics just tried to sell 432 copies of Keanu Reeves' new comic book BRZRKR #1 all at once on eBay. Which looks a little like this.
Listed for $532.49 on a Buy It Now, no one bought it now, but it has since been relisted for $529.99. After all, there are quite a lot of copies out there, and this was probably part of a purchase that would have qualified the retailer for getting a tiered variant, such as the signed Keanu Reeves copy available for those who bought a thousand copies. So the good news for Searchlight Comics is that they sold 568 copies of the thousand that they probably ordered or some such. Issue 3 is out this Wednesday, in case anyone wants to order 432 copies of that as well.
BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)
BOOM! STUDIOS
AUG200959
(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampa
Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.
NOTE: This is for Mature ReadersIn Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99