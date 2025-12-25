Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute MArtian Manhunter, christmas, london

When You Go Shopping For Christmas Cheese With Helena Bonham Carter

When You Go Shopping For Christmas Cheese With Helena Bonham Carter And Absolute Martian Manhunter

Yesterday I went shopping for cheese on Christmas Eve, from Neal's Yard Dairy, in London's Covent Garden. It is my favourite cheese shop in the world, and so naturally I took a photo of the line, and my place in it.

And that's when I realised I recognised the person standing behind me in line as Helena Bonham Carter. And it turns out this is her favourite cheese shop as well.

We got talking, discovered that it's a shared Christmas Eve tradition to come here, and ended up egging each other on to buy more than we had both intended.

I then wandered through to Soho to Gosh Comics to buy some Christmas comic books, including the new Absolute Martian Manhunter, which, as promised, does the see-through page trick again. However, this time, instead of showing visions, other realities poking through from one mental state to another, it uses the trick to join together people separated by space, but clearly thinking about each other and feeling their absence. Here's how it looks up against the light.

It's a trick that Steven Moffat manages to do in the sitcom Coupling with a different effect. The screen split in two, divided by time and space, with a couple in separate beds, but joined on the screen. By the morning, the screen shows what appears to be an empty split bed, then revealing the couple had each rolled onto the other side of the bed, where their partner no longer is. Here's a clip from earlier in the episode.

Anyway, then it was time for a cycle home through a Christmassy London, starting to close down for a couple of days… why not come with me?

And now the chicken has gone in the oven… I'll update this when it comes out with all the trimmings!

