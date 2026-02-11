Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: black cat, mary jane watson

Where Is Mary Jane Watson Exactly? Spider-Man/Venom/Black Cat Spoilers

Where Is Mary Jane Watson Exactly? I mean, spatially? Well, we have Spider-Man, Venom and Black Cat spoilers that may reveal all...

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson is currently inside the Venom symbiote, raising big questions about her exact location.

Her position shifts between Venom and Black Cat comics, teasing fans with clues to her whereabouts.

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn also spotlights Mary Jane, placing her high above the city in a tense finale.

Fresh story developments explore Mary Jane’s struggles, humor, and unexpected connections this week.

Today sees the publication of Venom #254 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, Black Cat #7 by G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov and Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #5 (of 5) by J. Michael Straczynski and Pere Perez. And a good chance to check up on Mary Jane Watson.

Just in the knowledge of the comments I will get here, on X, on Facebook, and occasionally people knocking on my front door and asking. Okay, that happened once, but still.

So we know where Mary Jane Watson is these days, inside the Venom symbiote though not by choice. But where is she exactly? There's a lot of Venom… is she in a leg? A forearm? A Darkforce dimension?

She's not trying to do the upside-down kiss from the Spider-Man movies, is she? Not with Felicia… and not with that tongue.

But we do get an answer as to where she is. And how that's portrayed on the comic book page. However, this is just in Venom #254…

She seems a bit higher up in the torso in Black Cat #7. Unless she's wearing symbiote lifts in there.

And hopefully won't get smashed, mushed, or torn in two…

She has an entire other comic book for that, getting its finale. And putting her position 30,000 feet up in the sky. But what's her position on the removal of statues depicting historical figures? What, you don't care? Well, you get an answer anyway…

Chester A Arthur was the 21st president of the United States, serving from 1881 to 1885. Assuming the presidency after the assassination of President James Garfield, Arthur's administration implemented harsher restrictions on migrants entering from abroad. And Venom is, of course, a literal illegal alien. Of course, Mary Jane has another issue…

Oh, I am humiliated on the internet regularly. I'm wrong a lot too, which often leads to said humiliation. But I'd take the humiliation when it turns out I was right all along. Can't you just say it's a deepfake, Mary Jane? That's what everyone is saying these days.. Venom #254 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, Black Cat #7 by G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov and Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #5 (of 5) by J. Michael Straczynski and Pere Perez are all published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #254 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

WAR IN THE STREETS! Mary Jane Watson is piloting the Venom Symbiote, five hundred pounds of wisecracking alien goo monster. Whitney Frost is piloting the Madame Masque Battlesuit, two tons of A.I.M.-constructed, missile-loaded murder machine. How many beloved New York landmarks will perish in the wake of their fury? Let's count! One… two…

WAR IN THE STREETS! Mary Jane Watson is piloting the Venom Symbiote, five hundred pounds of wisecracking alien goo monster. Whitney Frost is piloting the Madame Masque Battlesuit, two tons of A.I.M.-constructed, missile-loaded murder machine. How many beloved New York landmarks will perish in the wake of their fury? Let's count! One… two… Black Cat #7 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…MARY JANE WATSON! The uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work.

BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…MARY JANE WATSON! The uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work. Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #5 (of 5) by J. Michael Straczynski, Pere Perez

ALL EXISTENCE TREMBLES, THE SPIDER STANDS ALONE! Spidey is in WAY over his head in this evergreen classic set during Spidey's college years! Reality itself is Spidey's neighborhood and the neighborhood is in big trouble as other-dimensional forces threaten to tear it apart. Can Spider-Man somehow save the day and will it be in time to keep his life together?

