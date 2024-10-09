Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Action Comics #1070, DC All-In

Where Superman Keeps His Most Secret Stuff, Revealed (Spoilers)

Where Superman Keeps His Most Secret Stuff, Revealed in Today's Action Comics #1070...

As the events of Absolute Power have shown us, Superman shouldn't really keep all his secret stuff at the Fortress Of Solitude.

Dallol is a hydrothermal system around a cinder cone volcano in the Danakil Depression, northeast of the Erta Ale Range in Ethiopia. The word Dallol comics from the Afar people and means dissolution or disintegration, as it is made up of a landscape of green acid ponds and geysers, with pH-values less than 1 as well as iron oxide, sulfur and salt desert plains. You might consider it hell on earth if it wasn't so pretty.

Numerous hot springs discharge brine and acidic liquid while small, widespread, temporary geysers produce cones of salt with significant bodies of potash, the yellow, ochre and brown colourings the result of iron and other impurities. Parts of the region are very very nearly entuirely sterile, and indeed were reported so, until some very nosey scientists discovered ultrasmall archaea which somehow survive the boiling acid.

As, it seems, can Superman. From today's Action Comics #1070.

What a great place to leave your Gold Kryptonite, with only the ultrasmall archaea for company.

