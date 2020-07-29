Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS

Batgirl #47 or Nightwing #72? DC Comics' Joker War is well underway, with the Joker targeting Batman and the Bat-Family by deciding that he will find out who they really are, and then targeting them through their secret identities. That has seen him steal the Wayne fortune of a hundred billion dollars, but that doesn't stop him utilising the personal touch. But with all the Batbooks tying in one question is asked – how do they all tie in?

Nightwing #72 saw Barbara Gordon flinging herself through Gotham's skyscrapers in aid of Dick Grayson – or Rick Grayson – who has been kidnapped and mindwiped with the Joker.

But she was too late, and Grayson was already under the Joker influence, with Punchline on his side, and so Gordon was dealt a serious injury by Punchline's knives.

And letting the pair take Batgirl down, in tribiute to their master.

Who turns up in Killing Joke style, to take a picture of her prone body and his brand new friends.

To be continued, of course. But the question is asked did this happen before or after Batgirl #47? A comic book that sees Barbara Gordon coming home to her apartment to find the Joker waiting for her. She gets the upper hand on him because, well, she's Batgirl but then he cheats.

He turns off her legs. The implant that lets her walk, and be Batgirl, and was only a necessity because in The Killing Joker he shot her in the spine, now becomes his remote control. And he talks.

No mention of her scene with Nighytwing and Punchline on the roof, and she shows no sign of the injury she received from Punchline. Could this be set after that? Well probably not because to stop the Joker getting access to her implant, she does the unthinkable.

Stabs herself right in the implant, taking away hr legs but also the Joker's control. And then aims well…

So this all has to happen after Nightwing, right?

Oh and James Tynion IV is no help. He tweets "At this point in the story, the specific reading order is less important, but there are beats later on where you should read in a certain order. But yes, the beats in Batgirl and Detective come before Batman 95." when the Batgirl editor says that Batgirl #47 takes place after Batman #95. Regarding Nightwing and Batgirl, can either happen before or after each other in such a short frame of time? Because, also, in Batman #100 Barbara appears to be back as Oracle, in the chair. But which way did the Joker get her there?

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $6.99 BATGIRL #47 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

MAR200519

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

Knock knock!

Who's there?

The Joker.

The Joker who?

The Joker who's here to have a nice chat with Barbara Gordon!

Don't miss this devastating tie-in to "Joker War"!In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $3.99 NIGHTWING #72

DC COMICS

MAR200560

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Travis Moore

Dick Grayson has learned the truth: that "fixing" his identity lies with none other than Barbara Gordon. He must go to Gotham to find Batgirl-and runs into The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline. Unlike Harley Quinn, Punchline's deadpan black humor matches the deadly knives she uses on her victims…and for her next joke, Ric Grayson is the punchline.In Shops: May 20, 2020

SRP: $3.99