Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)

We have a sneak peek ahead at four pages from the upcoming Batman #100, the conclusion to The Joker War and – once upon a time – would have been Batman and the Batfamily's last hurrah before a reboot/relaunch of a very different Batman for 5G. But that was then. In Batgirl we saw Barbara Gordon lose the use of her legs, again, partially due to the Joker and partially her taking away his power over her. That still seems to be the case in Batman #100 as Barbara Gordon, rather than Batgirl, performs her role as Oracle, as Batwing, Batwoman, Nightwing, Red Hood and more take to the streets of Gotham – as well as the new character Clownhunter in this double-page spread.

With Nightwing, back in the usual costume it seems and no longer in the thrall of the Joker, showing his ballet training, while Barbara Gordon takes to the keyboard.

While the police just stand to the side, watching the carnage, while Harvey Bullock is happy to throw his detective badge and his gun away when dealing with other police on the scene.

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $6.99