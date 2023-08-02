Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, empire, star wars

Which Main Character Turns Traitor In Star Wars: Dark Droids #1?

Marvel Comics loves a traitor in their books, Though as Star Wars Dark Droids kicks off, it's worth remembering that not all is what it seems.

Marvel Comics loves a traitor in their comic books, whether that's the X-Men or Star Wars. Though as the Star Wars event Dark Droids kicks off, it's always worth remembering that not everything is what it seems.

Just like in X-Men #25. In the Star Wars series, The Spark has become The Scourge, a sentient life form that con possess both organic life and robotic life, and now seems to be focused on the latter, as it can possess far more at once. As we see in today's Star Wars: Dark Droids #1.

And uses the Empire's very own technology to spread itself amongst them all.

As Star Wars: Dark Droids switched itself into full-blown horror mode. With the greatest of threats coming from the smallest of devices.

Again and again and again.

With either massive waves of death to Imperial soldiers.

Or getting its jollies from something a little smaller and personal.

And with a penchant for monologuing.

Even the little Bee-diddly-bee-diddy-bee ones that Chewbacca once scared. Well they're not scared now.

Surely the Rebellion would welcome such an invasion and destruction of the Empire in this fashion by the Scourge? Not necessarily. After all,

They seem to rely on droids quite a lot as well.

Especially one who knows all the protocols…

Will C-3PO become the Rebel Alliance's greatest enemy? And how will R2-D2 manage to resist?

STAR WARS DARK DROIDS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230938

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Leinil Yu

"SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS!" A STAR WARS EPIC LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE! Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe? As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos! What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away! Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future! Rated T In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!