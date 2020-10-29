Which Political Campaigns Did Image/Skybound Employees Donate To?

So there is a Presidential Election coming and it's time to look at the FEC Filings for political donations for those who declare employment from Image Comics or affiliated studio, Skybound, over the last couple of years. We looked at those from Marvel Comics the other week, and DC Comics earlier this week.

Todd McFarlane, Image Comics President, $1200 to Democratic National Committee and ActBlue

Robert Kirkman, Image Comics CEO, Chairman of Skybound, $12,500 to Kamala Harris For The People, Mark Kelly For Senate, Biden For President, Warren For President and Sara Gideon For Maine

Jim Valentino, Vice President, Image Comics – $130 to ActBlue

David Alpert, Partner/CEO of Skybound – $24,000 to Biden For President, People For Ben, Kamala Harris For The People., Mark Kelly For Senate, Amy McGrath For Senate, Service First Women's Victory Fund, Fair Fight, Spanberger For Congress, Mikie Sherrill for Congress, Brynne Kennedy For Congress, Arballo For Congress, Chrissy Houlahan For Congress, Elissa Slotkin For Congress

Gabe Reiss, Executive Assistant to CEO – Skybound, $10,000 to Marie Newman For Congress

Jon Margolis, Director of Finance & Strategy – $1000 to Win The Era PAC

The rest are much smaller, single, double or triple figures from a lot of employees, with lots of small payments being made to ActBlue is a nonprofit technology organization established in June 2004 that enables left-leaning nonprofits, Democratic candidates, and progressive groups to raise money from individual donors on the Internet by providing them with online fundraising software with a stated mission is to "empower small-dollar donors". They all look to be supporting Democrat candidates in the upcoming elections. But like DC and unlike Marvel, without the equivalent of an Ike Perlmutter to wipe them all out from the other side. But to be fair, Marvel Chairman Perlmutter's recent $15 million donation to Trump is greater than pretty much the entire entertainment industry's donations to Democrat-related causes in one fell push.