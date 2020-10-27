Which Political Campaigns Did DC Comics Employees Donate To?

So there is a Presidential Election coming and it's time to look at the FEC Filings for political donations for those who declare their employment from DC Comics or DC Comics-related aspects of Warner Bros, over the last couple of years. We looked at those from Marvel Comics the other week, now we take a trip to Burbank.

Paul Levitz, former DC President and publisher, $3700 to Biden For President, Emily's List, DSCC

former DC President and publisher, $3700 to Biden For President, Emily's List, DSCC Pamela Lifford, President Warner Bros. Consumer Products.$1050 to Kamala Harris For The People and ActBlue

President Warner Bros. Consumer Products.$1050 to Kamala Harris For The People and ActBlue Jim Lee , Publisher, CEO of DC Comics, $2000 to Kamala Harris For The People and Win The Era PAC

, Publisher, CEO of DC Comics, $2000 to Kamala Harris For The People and Win The Era PAC Dan Evans, VP Creative Affairs DC Comics, $750 to Warren For President,

VP Creative Affairs DC Comics, $750 to Warren For President, Damon Lindelof , $80,000 to DCCC, Pacronym, Future Now Fund, AB PAC, Warren For President, Theresa Greenfield For Iowa, Sara Gideon For Maine, Gillibrand 2020, Call for NIC, Chris Coons For Delaware, Amy McGrath For Senate, Cory Booker For Senate, Kamala Harris For The People, Fair Fight, Mark Kelly For Senate, Win The Era PAC, Booker For THe People, Battleground Victory 2020, Jamie Harrison For US Senate, Hickenlooper For Colorado, Peters For Mihigan, Inslee For America, and ActBlue.

, $80,000 to DCCC, Pacronym, Future Now Fund, AB PAC, Warren For President, Theresa Greenfield For Iowa, Sara Gideon For Maine, Gillibrand 2020, Call for NIC, Chris Coons For Delaware, Amy McGrath For Senate, Cory Booker For Senate, Kamala Harris For The People, Fair Fight, Mark Kelly For Senate, Win The Era PAC, Booker For THe People, Battleground Victory 2020, Jamie Harrison For US Senate, Hickenlooper For Colorado, Peters For Mihigan, Inslee For America, and ActBlue. Joss Whedon, $1,100,000 for One Vote At A Time, Fair Fight, Let America Vote, Texas Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Congress, Scholten4Iowa Campaign Committee and ActBlue.

The rest are much smaller, single, double or triple figures from a lot of employees, with lots of small payments being made to ActBlue is a nonprofit technology organization established in June 2004 that enables left-leaning nonprofits, Democratic candidates, and progressive groups to raise money from individual donors on the Internet by providing them with online fundraising software with a stated mission is to "empower small-dollar donors". They all look to be supporting Democrat candidates in the upcoming elections. But unlike Marvel, without the equivalent of an Ike Perlmutter to wipe them all out from the other side. But to be fair, Marvel Chairman Perlmutter's recent $15 million donation to Trump is greater than pretty much the entire entertainment industry's donations to Democrat-related causes in one fell push.