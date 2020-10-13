Which Political Candidates Did Marvel Employees Donate To?

So there is a Presidential Election coming and it's time to look at the FEC Filings for political donations for those who declare their employment from Marvel Comics.

President of Marvel Entertainment donated around $45,000 to the Democratic National Committee, the DCCC and Biden For President, Amy Kim For CongressCory 2020, Ditch Fund, Christy Smith For Congress, Elisa Slotkin For Congress, Walt Disney Productions Employees PAC and Grassroots Victory PAC in 2019 and 2020. Kevin Feige , President of Marvel Studios and CCO of Marvel gave $37,000 in 2019 to Biden For President, Senate Impact 2020, The Reed Committee, Peters For Michigan and Friends Of Mark Warner – but nothing in 2020.

The rest are much smaller, single, double or triple figures from a lot of employees, with lots of small payments being made to Act Blue. ActBlue is a nonprofit technology organization established in June 2004 that enables left-leaning nonprofits, Democratic candidates, and progressive groups to raise money from individual donors on the Internet by providing them with online fundraising software with a stated mission is to "empower small-dollar donors". They all look to be supporting Democrat candidates in the upcoming elections – save for a big one.

Ike Perlmutter, Chair of Marvel, gave $25,000 to Miles Of Greatness Fund in June, as did his wife Laura Perlmutter. He gave $575,000 to Trump For Victory, as did Laura. $35,500 to the Republican National Committee in April, as did Laura. $5600 for Texans For Ronny Jackson in February as did Laura. 2019 saw him donate $248,000 to the Republican National Committee as did Laura. And $466,100 to Trump For Victory, while Laura gave $360,600. And $5600 to Donald Trump For President, as did Laura. Added all together and it is between $2.5 and $3 million. However, this is only half of what he gave just in late 2016, when he also gave $5,000,000 to the Great America PAC.

Basically, if you are the kind of person who gets bent out of shape by all these Marvel Comics employees donating the money you spent with them, to Democrat candidates, it is more than outweighed with just one donation from the Perlmutters…