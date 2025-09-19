White House Robot Romance Ends in Dstlry's December 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, DSTLRY, Raechel Stott, WHite House Robot Romance

Dstlry's January 2025 solicitations include the finale of a new favourite comic of mine, White House Robot Romance #3 by Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott. Another finale for James Tynion IV and Elsa Charretier's The City Beneath Her Feet #3. And then a hardcover collection of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso's, The Blood Brothers' Mother.

WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #3

FEATURED ITEM

COVER A BY RACHAEL STOTT

BY CHIP ZDARSKY AND RACHAEL STOTT

Chip Zdarsky (TIME WAITS, Batman, Captain America) and Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Star Trek) are back with their epic conclusion of the DSTLRY hit, White House Robot Romance! Now that the Canadians have made their move, Chef-9 races to find Service-1 before it's too late! The fate of two nations hangs in the balance in this explosive finale! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of BLADE RUNNER, THE ISLAND, and WE STAND ON GUARD.

COVERS:

A: Rachael Stott (ISBN: 61499847382300311)

B: Paulina Ganucheau (ISBN: 61499847382300321)

C: Leslie Hung (ISBN: 61499847382300331)

D: Eliza Ivanova (ISBN: 61499847382300341)

ON SALE JANUARY 10 | $8.99 | TEEN | 48 PAGES | PRESTIGE

THE CITY BENEATH HER FEET #3

FEATURED ITEM

COVER A BY ELSA CHARRETIER

BY JAMES TYNION IV AND ELSA CHARRETIER

James Tynion IV (SPECTREGRAPH, Something is Killing the Children) and Elsa Charretier's (Room Service, Love Everlasting) bloody action/thriller love letter to New York City comes to its conclusion! Printed on premium uncoated interior paper that brings Elsa Charretier's dynamic artwork and Jordie Bellaire's stunning colors to vivid life. Behind every love story is a tragedy, and this tale is no different… Chased into the city's underbelly with Liz hot on her trail, Zara must use everything she's learned about the secret world of assassins to find a way to survive — and bring Jasper's killers to justice. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interiors on uncoated stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.

COVERS:

A: Elsa Charretier (ISBN: 61499847361800311)

B: Martin Simmonds (ISBN: 61499847361800321)

C: Annie Wu (ISBN: 61499847361800331)

D: Paulina Ganucheau (ISBN: 61499847361800341)

ON SALE JANUARY 10 | $8.99 | MATURE | 48 PAGES | PRESTIGE

FOC: 11/24

THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER HARDCOVER

WINNER OF THE EISNER AWARD!

STORY: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ART: EDUARDO RISSO

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso-the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 Bullets! In the old American West, three children set off across the wild Texas frontier to rescue their mother-kidnapped by ruthless outlaws who gunned down their preacher father. Throughout their journey, they'll face the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, deadly animals hungry for blood, merciless bounty hunters and so much more…all in a relentless quest to rescue their family. Along the way, they'll learn the terrible cost of revenge-not just in lives, but in how it stains a soul. While revenge may be satisfying in the moment, it leaves a yearning behind that lasts a lifetime. And once you taste it, nothing else is ever so sweet. For fans of 1883, BLOOD MERIDIAN, & THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY.

MASS MARKET HARDCOVER (Cover by Eduardo Risso) | ON SALE JANUARY | $35 | MATURE | 200 PAGES | HARDCOVER

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete four-issue series.

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER (Cover by Dave Johnson) | ON SALE JANUARY | $75 | MATURE | 224 PAGES | HARDCOVER

EXCLUSIVE DIRECT MARKET EDITION WILL BE PRINTED TO ORDER!

The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete four-issue series, the 5 page story from The Devil's Cut, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate.

