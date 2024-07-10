Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, x-men #1

Who Appear In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)

So those who pick up X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, may find they are directed to something additional. A secret bonus page.

So those who pick up X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, may find they are directed to something additional. A secret bonus page. The last time Marvel Comics did this was after the death of Ms Marvel, being rescued by the X-Men. So what is it this time?

Attacking the Fourth School spinoff from Orchis to rescue Wolverine, the X-Men encounter a race of newly-activated mutants. Who then start attacking the X-Men. And man, aren't you getting a strong Art Adams/Joe Madueira/Humberto Ramos vibe from this art by Stegman? Leaning into Jim Lee more than Todd McFarlane? So we have a speedster, a psychic…

…someone invulnerable, someone who can generate black holes…

… and someone who is a little… fluid. But watching the Fourth School fight the X-Men is another group. 3K, behind the Fourth School's actions.

And who are 3K? For that you will need the bonus page… and four individuals making plans from the shadows. Just scan in this QR code. Or go to this website: https://www.marvel.com/xmen-bonus?cid=PR_XLaunchStinger_20240710_comics_XMen1 – or read it here.

Well, with the Deadpool And Wolverine movie promising much, might the Zealot be Cassandra Nova? Might The Doctor be Doctor Barrington with Sabretooth? Or is that Astra, an early recruit for the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants, with the young Magneto Joseph? Or is it Sage and Omega Red? Could The Means be Namor? Or is it Hellion? And the Chairman seems to be wearing Professor Xavier's Cerebro helmet… but it could be anyone. Whoever they all are… they sit really far apart from each other when dinner is served, it seems. X-Men #1 is published today.

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248771

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!