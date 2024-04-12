Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, Council Of Light

Who Are DC Comics' New Council Of Light? (Spoilers)

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jim Cheung, Jack Herbert and Giuseppe Camuncoli, saw Amanda Waller returned from Earth 3, back on Task Force X, tasked with a new mission from the Council Of Light.

The Light was an Illuminati-style group of figures in the animated TV series Young Justice, formed by Vandal Savage and his daughter, Ishtar Savage, centuries ago to protect the earth from potential threats. Those threats were later defined as the superhero teams of Earth such as the Justice League, Young Justice and the Outsiders. And they "defended" the Earth against them by making allegiances with other powers across the galaxy, creating emergencies for the superheroes to react to, and engaging agents to act on their behalf amongst the superheroes to gain intelligence. They were only seen in communication with agents of each other, as bright white figures on screens, obscured by the light. Members have included Ra's Al Ghul, Lex Luthor, Queen Bee, Ocean-Master, Brain, Black Manta, Gretchen Goode, Ultra-Humanite, Klarion, Deathstroke, with agents and enforcers including Lady Shiva, Sportsmaster, Captain Cold, Hugo Strange, Mister Freeze, Monsieur Mallah, Felix Faust, Blockbuster, Bane, Professor Ivo, Riddler, Killer Frost, Wizard and more. And in Dark Crisis #7 looking just like they did in the Young Justice TV show.

And so we saw Amanda Waller seeming taking orders, or at least direction from this new Council Of The Light, even if they looked just like the old ones.

Or the threat of one coming back from the dead…

But the Council Of Light pushed her further that her suggestion of mass imprisonment, in the light of her experiences on Earth 3.

… to kill off every superhero and supervillain on Earth.

… something she was well up for.

On a world with no Justice League anymore just the Titans who she soon went to war with. Even recruiting the President onto her side over this in Beast World by Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis. And now she is manipulating the Green Arrow family, creating Doctor Hate, involved with AXE against the Amazons, and her new Suicide Squad Dream Team, with the threat of an alliance with Zur-En-Arrh and Brainiac Queen…

Previously Bleeding Cool learned that it was actually the Council Of Light who found her on Earth 3 and brought her back. So she owes her allegiance to them. But not even she knows who they are. Well, Bleeding Cool has also been tipped that they are possibly the worst people that Amanda Waller could consider. She thinks they are on Earth, and they are not. They are Brainiac. All of him. And they always were.

It that in the Dawn Of DC graphics over the last year that it was always Brainiac's tentacles that were are play.

He wants super powers. Amanda Waller wants superheroes to lose their powers. And Absolute Power by Mark Waid and friends isis coming…

