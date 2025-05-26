Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Power Pals

Who Are the Power Pals? #3 Preview: Friendship or Fortune?

In Who Are the Power Pals? #3, Derek must choose between fame and friendship when his quest for stardom puts Alex in danger. Check out the preview here.

Article Summary Who Are the Power Pals? #3 hits stores on May 28th, featuring a clash between Alex and Derek's priorities

Derek's quest for fame threatens his friendship with Alex and puts their superhero partnership in jeopardy

The boys face off against the mysterious Mr. Fish, forcing Derek to choose between self-preservation and loyalty

Feathers fly between the Pals as Alex and Derek's priorities begin to clash. Derek's focus on fame betrays both Alex's trust and his quest for doing good, causing a rift in the friendship. But when the boys run afoul of Mr. Fish, Derek must decide between saving himself or his best friend. • Four issue series.

Who Are the Power Pals? #3

by Duane Murray & Ahmed Raafat, cover by Rob Jones

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801361000311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801361000321 – Who Are the Power Pals? #3 (CVR B) (Jesse Lonergan) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

