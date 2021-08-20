Who Is The Writer Of Power Rangers Universe #1?

Theis morning, Bleeding Cool ran the Boom Studios November 2021 solicitations, with one question that has not been answered. Who is the writer of Power Rangers Universe #1 scheduled for December? They were listed as TBA on the solicitation, which was rather curious, especially as Boom Studios seem to know an awful lot about the series. And in the press releases, just released the identity of the book's writer is still unknown. Just that the artist is Simone Ragazzoni.

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc., today announced a brand new limited event series, POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE, with acclaimed artist Simone Ragazzoni, that will delve into the deepest origins of the Power Rangers, exploring the hidden secrets of the universe like never before! What is the true origin of the Phantom Ranger? And what is his connection to the Morphin Grid? From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origins of the powerful and mysterious Phantom Ranger and how they tie to the greater Power Rangers Universe. Questions which have never been answered—until now—in the game-changing series event that no Power Rangers fan can afford to miss! POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1 features main cover art by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant cover art by illustrators Miguel Mercado (Magic), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin), InHyuk Lee (Wolverine), and more. "From the very start of our partnership with Hasbro to bring the Power Rangers to life on the comic book page, we always knew that we wanted to explore the many morphinominal teams and worlds in the POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE," said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Now, thanks to the incredible success of the ongoing series and the enthusiastic support of fans and readers, we're realizing that years-long dream by delving into the untold stories that fans have been clamouring for!"

Smart money is on the writer intended to be Frank Gogol, who responded to recent allegations on social media, but has been quiet since. It may be that Boom Studios chose to replace him but hasn't finalised details in time for solicitations.

The main cover shows an eclectic team of Power Ranger Reds. Mighty Morphin (could be Jason or Rocky), Turbo (could be Tommy or TJ), Omega and Hyperforce (only exist outside of the show), and Samurai (Lauren, the true Red). Lauren and Jason had some flirting in their Shattered Grid comic book crossovers until higher-ups pointed out the ten-ish year difference between them, more like 16 and 26 than the 19 and 22 they were being written to be…

And the Power Rangers #13 variant cover reveals that the Blue Omega Ranger is their tiger ally, even if the text doesn't. Might this be the first "non-bipedal" Ranger?

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210723

(W) TBA (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

What is the true origin of the Phantom Ranger? And what is his connection to the Morphin Grid?

From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origin of the mysterious Phantom Ranger. Questions which have never been answered, until now…

BOOM! Studios proudly presents a limited series event that will delve into the deepest origins of the Power Rangers Universe. Origins that have the Phantom Ranger at their heart. In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #13 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210730

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

It's all been building to this, the inevitable showdown between the Power Rangers and their allies and the biggest threat they've ever faced – the Empyreals.

And yet, the shocking conclusion of the first year of Mighty Morphin may have ended the war before it even began decimating the very heart of the Power Rangers.

Can the Rangers move past their betrayals in order to save Earth and the universe itself?

Acclaimed Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, along with artist Marco Renna, debuts the Power Rangers event that will decide the fate of every Power Ranger across the universe – The Eltarian War! In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #13 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP210738

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

The Omega Rangers, including their unexpected savior the NEW Blue Omega Ranger, race against time to beat the impending Empyreal threat to Earth.

But can they deliver the critical secret they've uncovered to Zordon before it's too late?

New York Times best-selling writer Ryan Parrott and artist Francesco Mortarino deliver the explosive second chapter of The Eltarian War! In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: 3.99