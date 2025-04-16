Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, Summer Of Superman

Who Put Clark Kent & Lois Lane Together? (Summer Of Superman Spoilers)

Who put Clark Kent and Lois Lane together? DC Comics is rewriting its timeline in Summer Of Superman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Witness Clark Kent's choice: love Lana Lang or future with Lois Lane in Summer Of Superman.

Join the fight against time-traveling danger Validus, impacting Superman's destiny.

Explore the time anomalies reshaping Superman's journey and the future of DC Universe.

Could someone's actions have crafted Superman's life path and union with Lois?

Today sees the publication of the Summer Of Superman #1 Special, written by Mark Waid, Dan Slott and Joshua Williamson, drawn by Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega and Tomeu Morey, with an epilogue drawn by Dan Mora. These are the major folk writing and drawing the DC Universe right now, especially the Superman and Justice League characters going forward. So when things get rewritten, they land with a massive impact. Waid and Clayton Henry also bring us Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38 as part of We Are Yesterday. But it all seems to tie together… as well as to the events of the DC All-In Special. So there are lots of spoilers around, be warned…

First, we meet the young Clark Kent about to express his undying love for Lana Lang, as well as reveal he is Superboy. But time travel gets in the way.

Instea,d he finds himself fighting a time-travelling threat from the Legion Of Super-Heroes, Validus. Which sounds rather truth-telling, revelatory and confirming. And in doing so sees more of his future.

Including his future wife, Lois Lane, as well as his child Jon Kent, neither of whom he has met at this point. And while the memory of his future is erased from him, with standard Legion protocols, something stays with him.

And he chooses not to tell Lana Lang what is inside his heart. Because something he has seen but cannot remember, stops him.

He marries Lois Lane. They have a kid. And Lana Lang is up to marry Steel instead, John Henry Irons, back in Smallville. And Validus attacks again, jumping straight from that earlier fight in Smallville until now.

With Clark Kent and Lois Lane as Superman and Superwoman. But why is Validus attacking here and now?

Omega. The symbol used by Darkseid. Which since the events of DC All-In have seen the DC Universe riven by anomalies, including time portals as well as unpredictable superpowers. But Mister Terrific sees even more significance here.

How much of these events are tied up with Superman landing on Earth? Did the time anomalies created by Darkseid's death draw Superman's rocket to Earth as a baby? As well as Validus stopping Clark Kent ending up with Lana Lang by showing him a different future? If Validas had not time travelled, would Clark be married to Lana, not Lois? And would he even have landed on Earth at all? Is the Darkseid snake eating its own tail here? Whilke in World'sFinest, we get a confirmation of what we presumed from issues of Justice League Unlimited.

That it is Gorilla Grodd who has gained the powers of Martian Manhunter thanks to the events if Absolute Power, that is using time travel from the Darkseid portals to travel to the past…

…and is recruiting the OG Legion Of Doom from the past to fight the Justice League as Inferno in our present and their future. It's all connected. While the Darkseid Legion Of Super-Heroes as seen in DC All In, part of the Absolute Universe, are getting involved with Validus.

And the man who sent Validus to Superman to try and clue him into what is going on… and may have both created Superman and Superwoman in the process…

And we see the future… the early days of Superboy, Krypto, Supergirl…

… Lobo, General Zod, a battered but smiling Superman and a very dark Supergirl… all seen by one man.

The superhero from the future, now trying to warn the woirld he came from. But does this mean that Booster Gold created Superman? As well as bring Clark Kent and Lois Lane together?

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #38 (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY BEGINS HERE! The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There's something strange going on here…some monkey business that the World's Finest can't quite put a finger on. It's almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has…knowledge of the future?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025 SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THIS IS IT! SPRING INTO THE SUMMER OF SUPERMAN! The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day–but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!