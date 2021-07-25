Who Wouldn't Want to Date a Superhero? Mighty Valkyries #4 [Preview]

Mighty Valkyries #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the obsession the House of Ideas has with decompression may have finally gotten the better of them this time. There's just two issues left, and the characters are only now introducing themselves to each other? Oof! At least a spark of potential romance is forming… if only Runa hadn't told Lisa she's a superhero. Check out the preview below.
MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210654
MAR218876 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) ASRAR VAR – $3.99
MAY210655 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) DODSON CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99
(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis
THE TERRIBLE THREES!
The bowers of Hel are filled – with new life?! Just what is Karnilla, Queen of the Dead, trying to do? And if the cycles of life and death are in flux, where does a Valkyrie's allegiance fall? Jane Foster and her new comrade in arms, R na, must untangle a web of lies before the realms of both the living and the dead are irrevocably changed!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR218876 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) ASRAR VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210655 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) DODSON CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Terry Dodson, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210654 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.