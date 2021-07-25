Who Wouldn't Want to Date a Superhero? Mighty Valkyries #4 [Preview]

Mighty Valkyries #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the obsession the House of Ideas has with decompression may have finally gotten the better of them this time. There's just two issues left, and the characters are only now introducing themselves to each other? Oof! At least a spark of potential romance is forming… if only Runa hadn't told Lisa she's a superhero. Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210654

MAR218876 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) ASRAR VAR – $3.99

MAY210655 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4 (OF 5) DODSON CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE TERRIBLE THREES!

The bowers of Hel are filled – with new life?! Just what is Karnilla, Queen of the Dead, trying to do? And if the cycles of life and death are in flux, where does a Valkyrie's allegiance fall? Jane Foster and her new comrade in arms, R na, must untangle a web of lies before the realms of both the living and the dead are irrevocably changed!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99