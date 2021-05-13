Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. That's if you get a copy. And there are rules as to what retailers are allowed to do, in order to sell their comic books.

Rule #1: Limit one per customer.

Rule #2: Must be sold for no more than cover price for 30 day from street date.

Rule #3: Bad Idea comics can be offered for pre-order but cannot be shipped to anyone before street date.

Rule #4: Must be displayed in the highest trafficked section of your store.

Rule #5: Must prominently display promotional material for mandated time period.

Rule #6: Your order on the first issue of an arc is your minimum order on each subsequent issue of that arc.

Bad Idea Comics publicly dropped Jesse James Comics if Glendale Arizona. And now they have dropped another, stating "effective immediately, a Bad Idea destination store retailer has been issued a permanent lifetime ban."

As a reminder, Bad Idea Rule #1 states, "Limit one per customer."

And Bad Idea Rule #2 states, "Bad Idea Comics must be sold for no more than cover price for 30 days from street date."

They add "BAD IDEA is fortunate to have a waitlist of over 100 stores eager to join the destination store program. New stores are being added as our capacity grows. We will be welcoming a new store later today. Details to follow shortly."

Bleeding Cool understands that the retailer in question was using a friend to sell multiple copies of the comic books in question at high prices on eBay. Either it was the retailer themselves selling Eniac or Whalesville above cover price in the month after first publication, or it was selling more than one copy to another person for them to sell at high cover prices. And maybe split the difference.

Oh and then messing about with the first-copy-pins, but that's not covered in the Rules. Probably didn't help though…