Bad Idea Comics Gives Free Pin To First ENIAC #1 Customer At Stores

The first official release of a Bad Idea comic book is next week, launching alongside DC Infinite Frontier #0, Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel's Nocterra #1, Peach Momoko's X-Men: Demon Days #1 and Batman #106. Hell of a week for any comic book to launch. So what will this new comic publisher do to stand out in the 200-off comic book stores stocking the comic book?

Eniac #1 is a 48 page comic for $3.99, one cover, one-per-customer and written by BRZRKR co-writer Matt Kindt, and drawn by Doug Braithwaite and Diego Rodriguez – and now with a reward for being the first to buy a copy.

Beginning with Bad Idea Comics' ENIAC #1, and continuing with select releases, stores will be getting a commemorative gold metallic pin (or badge for those in the British Isles).

These pins of lore, known to the song singers as the One Pin, were forged by the Dark Lord Josh Johns – between the time when the hordes descended on The Hero Trades and the rise of the comics of the launch wave – to give the first buyers dominion over anyone too sane to wait outside a comic shop before it opens.

Keep those Bad Idea Comics lines socially distanced, okay?

You see, these pins are strictly to be awarded only to the first customer to purchase a copy of ENIAC #1 at each BAD IDEA Destination store location. That's right, the first customer to walk in during official store hours and pick up a copy – that includes early bird Wednesday Warriors buying at the counter, someone picking up a pre-order, a random making a purchase, even the guy who really needs the restroom but then locks eyes with ENIAC – you just have to be the first.

People are going to get silly over these, aren't they?

These pins are badges of honor and should be worn proudly and with much pageantry! Each pin will arrive in a sweet (super not collectible so you better wear them!) pin backing that brandishes the BAD IDEA logo and is inscribed with the following: "If you're holding this you're an official recipient of the first copy of ENIAC #1 at your local comic shop."

Okay, the Bad Idea Comics PR gets even more ridiculous at this point, so let's leave it there. Here's a look at the comic, out next Wednesday, with or without "pin".

Eniac #1 is the for-real launch comic book from Bad Idea Comics, by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite, the first of a series of comics launching from Bad Idea in 2020. Here's a preview.

At the height of World War II, the world's most ingenious minds began a race to create a super-weapon capable of ending the war with the push of a button.

One of those projects gave us the atom bomb…and another produced the world's first supercomputer: ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) – an immeasurably complex mathematical model that targeted the Axis war machine by calculating missile trajectories and troop deployments.

Everybody knows that. It's real-life American history.

Or so we were told.

On August 6th, 1945, the United States dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima.

Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki…

Only President Truman wasn't the one who gave order. It was ENIAC.

In the Allies' determination to end the war, they had accidentally created the world's first autonomous machine intelligence… which had quickly deduced that one bomb wouldn't be enough. But ENIAC's real plan was only just beginning…

Now, 75 years later, an encrypted countdown has just been detected in Earth's satellite network and mankind only has three days left before ENIAC launches every weapon in the planet's nuclear arsenal simultaneously. With few options and even less time, the Secretary of Defense has just given two covert operatives the most important mission in human history: kill ENIAC.

*** ENIAC #1 ***

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

$3.99 EACH | 48 PGS. | RATED T+ | ON SALE MARCH 3, 2021