Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)

Batman is an expert in everything he puts his mind to learning and, as a young man, travelled the world learning it all, all so that he could fight people dressed as penguins in Gotham City. The current comic book mini-series Batman: The Knight is telling those stories, and this week, touched on why Bruce Wayne hasn't studied magic. Something the various Batman comic books have touched on over the decades…

He can't do the hand signals…

He doesn't like the rules, or the lack of them…

And he doesn't like the insanity.

But he still learnt to fight demons. And other the years, he has learnt a few phrases that have come in handy.

Remember, everything matters, everything happened. Including studying shamanistic rituals in Alaska, using the Bind Of Veils against Wonder Woman, and designing the Hellbat suit. And he certainly gave it a go when young.

But later he has a revelation of his very own. He only wanted to do magic for a very specific thing. And there would have been a price.

Batman The Magician would lose Batman the… Batman. Though he does still seem to have dabbled a bit. And with this week's World's Finest seeing a hellish death for one of the Robins, it's a decision he might be about to overturn again, either in upcoming issues of Batman & Superman: World's Finest…

… or in the new book Batman Vs Robib. What kind fo demonic Robin might that envisage? Hit the books, Bruce! Lose yourself!

