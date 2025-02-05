Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #157, chip zdarsky

Why Gotham Is Such A Hellhole Is Explained In Batman #157 (Spoilers)

Why Gotham is such a hellhole is finally explained in Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #157 reveals why Gotham remains a crime-ridden, corrupt city.

The Court of Owls use Gotham to maintain control over cities like Metropolis.

Gotham's chaos is a strategic element against super-powered cities.

Zdarsky's final issue tackles Gotham's systemic issues and villainy.

Batman #157 is Chip Zdarsky's last issue of Batman, published today by DC Comics, with regular artists Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels. And giving Chip Zdarsky one last chance to explain why the crime-ridden, systemically corrupt Gotham is allowed to exist in the way that it does, full of super villains making life a misery for everyone, and yet still full of rich people waiting to be robbed by Catwoman or murdered by the Joker. Previously, he had put it down to meteor fragments in jewellery affecting the minds of their owners to gather together in one place to attract more meteors to Gotham. But that's a bit cosmic. In today's Batman #157, with the dying confession of the leader of the Court Of Owls, we find a different form of intelligent design at play. Trying to stop Bruce Wayne from building a sense of community in Gotham…

It seems like the disunity and conflict that leads to such crime is something that has been played for and gotten.

Turns out its not about Gotham at all, but everywhere else.

The existence of Gotham is a way to keep Metropolis in line, far more than any Superman could ever do. The Court Of Owls have a bigger picture in mind… Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels is published today.

BATMAN #157 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

"THE DYING CITY" CONCLUDES IN EPIC OVERSIZE FASHION! With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must find the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/5/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!