Why I Adopted My Husband: Tokyopop Publishing Manga Love Story Memoir

Why I Adopted My Husband by Yuta Yagi is TOKYOPOP's first autobiographical manga about how a gay couple in Japan formalized their union.

Why I Adopted My Husband is TOKYOPOP's first nonfiction manga, an inspiring true story of how a gay couple in Japan formalized their union by adapting a legal loophole. The story is part memoir, part informational literature highlighting the importance of legally recognized unions concerning matters of hospital rights, inheritance, and the everyday privileges many people in Japan may take for granted. This nonfiction work is told in an approachable tone with plenty of humor; ultimately, it's an inspiring story of the triumph of love.

The single-volume story, written and illustrated by Yuta Yagi, is available now in print and digital formats and published under TOKYOPOP's "Comics That Matter" initiative that utilizes the graphic novel medium to raise awareness about important causes and social issues. Why I Adopted My Husband is the first autobiographical manga to be published by TOKYOPOP and is appropriate for readers aged 13+.

Story and artwork by Yuta Yagi ·SRP: $12.99 · 148 pages ·

ISBN: 978-1427873385 · Available Now

As a gay couple living in Japan (where gay marriage is not yet legal), Yuta and Kyota found a unique loophole to live together and support one another financially, legally, and medically; Kyota adopted Yuta. This nonfiction manga depicts how they met, living together, discussions with their parents, and their future anxieties and determination as they strive for independence and equal rights under Japanese law.

Yuta Yagi is a self-described otaku living in Japan with his partner, Kyota. He is best known for his autobiographical manga, Why I Adopted My Husband.

Yuki Yagi said, "I think it is even more important to consider how people with various ways of living and thinking can come to terms and live together in one country. Rather than making the world conform to an ideal based on the ideas of only a few people. I wish everyone overseas to make full use of their rights and pursue their own happiness."

TOKYOPOP continues to expand the range of their comics for a varied lineup.

