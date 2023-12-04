Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #140, Outsiders, planetary

Will DC's Outsiders Cross Over With Batman #140? (Spoilers)

This is Robert Cruz's cover to Outsiders #3, from DC Comics, the Planetary revival with Batwing, Batwoman and Drummer, unearthing the DC Universe. It has a Batman logo on it as well as an Escher-style image with many Batmen walking up and down the stairs.

Telling us "As Kate Kane and Luke Fox venture into the unknown reaches of the Multiverse, they will fall deeper and deeper into a maze of darkness, guided by unfamiliar versions of familiar faces. What is this strange world they've discovered? How are they connected to it? " And here is it as a "tradeless" version.

Well, in Batman #140, out from DC Comics tomorrow, but on Kindle today in some parts of the world, we see Bruce Wayne's Batman fighting off against a multiverse of Zur-En-Arrh and summoning his mind palace in true Sherlock Holmes style.

Is this the same thing? Are the Outsiders about to step into Batman's mind?

BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

OUTSIDERS #3 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

DREAMING OF BATS. Only two things are certain about the mysterious door that has appeared in the Outsiders' ship. The first? It was opened by the Drummer, using a set of Multiversal coordinates discovered in a dream. The second? Their computers have identified it only as a narrative singularity. For most, to step through such a door would be unthinkable, even insane–which makes it a perfect mission for the Outsiders! As Kate Kane and Luke Fox venture into the unknown reaches of the Multiverse, they will fall deeper and deeper into a maze of darkness, guided by unfamiliar versions of familiar faces. What is this strange world they've discovered? How are they connected to it? And who is lurking in the shadows, ready to destroy it all? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

