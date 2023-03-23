Will You Find A Dark Ride #5 Not-Mulan Variant? Less Than 160 Copies Back in 2022, Dark Ride from Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan was one to watch thanks to the “Not-Officially-Disney-So-No-One-Gets-Sued” covers,

Back in 2022, when so many of us believed Black Adam was going to be a hit and not doom future DCEU movies, we told you that the new Image/Skybound series Dark Ride from Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan was one to watch thanks to the "Not-Officially-Disney-So-No-One-Gets-Sued" variant covers.

Then we told you again to make sure you got those shopping lists in order for the return of Dark Ride with the fifth issue on the 12th of April. And in that time, the series has only become more popular with the likes of industry heavyweight Jason Aaron raving about it.

I'm crazy in love with this series. One of my favorite reads right now. https://t.co/6f9ejc5xEG — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) March 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So that means collectors, speculators and overall Disney fans might want to call their local comics shop ASAP because we're hearing that the Mulan-inspired 1:25 ratio variant to Dark Ride #5 by Dennis Culver, Allen Passalaqua, and Tony Fleecs will have less than 160 copies available at comic shops despite the series returning from its hiatus in April with strong orders.

Those not-Disney variants still are a guaranteed $25 resale for raw copies, but with a variant this rare on Dark Ride #5, it'll be interesting to see if demand drives prices higher both for this new variant and for those earlier in the run.

Dark Ride #5 is on-sale in comic shops on the 12th of April. The FOC date has passed, so sorry about that. Good luck if this is on your pull-list.

DARK RIDE #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLEECS & CULVER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230169

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas (CA) Tony Fleecs, Dennis Culver

Owen Seasons has been found, but the mystery around his death continues to haunt Sam Dante. As darker forces emerge in Devil Land, can Sam really control his family's terrifying legacy?In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99