Is a Dark Ride 'Not-Disney' Variant The Best Holiday Gift To Yourself?

Before Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan's new Image/Skybound series Dark Ride debuted in October, we warned you that the "Not-Officially-Disney-So-No-One-Gets-Sued" homage variant covers art directed by Tony Fleecs were the best investment .

Now with the Christmas season upon us, some of the top speculators in comics, led by CBSI and Simplemans Comics are giving us presence and presents, as Dark Ride #3's "Snow White" variant has become one of the hottest new comics in the industry, the third month we've seen this with the "Not-Disney" Disney variants on the series.

That speculator hype is backed up by what we're seeing on the aftermarket, with the Dark Ride #1 "Little Mermaid" variant recently still selling as high as $130 for a CGC 9.8 and $65 for a raw copy; the issue #2 "Beauty & The Beast" raw variant selling for $40; and the aforementioned issue #3 raw variant for as high as $60.

But if that's not an indication these Dark Ride covers are becoming quite the sure thing, then it's worth noting that the issue #4 "Not-Disney" raw variant is already selling for $40, which to paraphrase the homaged "Duck Tales" is a lot of "Woo-ooo" for collectors who have secured a pre-order at their local comic shop before the issue releases in January.

So, when you're shopping for the perfect holiday gift to get your favorite comic book speculator, collector, or renowned gossip columnist (AKA me), it might be worth grabbing a copy of the "Not-Disney" Dark Ride variants for them…and maybe one for yourself too, especially if they continue to hold value with the collectors and speculators flocking to the series each month.