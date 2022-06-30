William Van Horn's Nervous Rex in It's Alive September 2022 Solicits

It's Alive Press has picked up is a Disney comics artist and writer, William Van Horn's own creation, Nervous Rex, as a comic book series being published from September 2022. William Van Horn is best known for Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge stories, and he has also written and drawn stories based on the TV series DuckTales. Previous to that, he created the black-and-white comic book Nervous Rex for Blackthorne Publishing about the misadventures of a small T Rex back in 1985. And now in colour from It's Alive September 2022 solicits and solicitations.

NERVOUS REX #1 CVR A WILLIAM VAN HORN

IT'S ALIVE

JUL221688

JUL221689 – NERVOUS REX #1 CVR B WILLIAM VAN HORN – 5.99

(W) William Van Horn (A / CA) William Van Horn

Rexford the T. Rex is back in print after 37 years! This was the first comics work from animator William Van Horn, who would go on to make a name for himself at Disney, drawing Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comics! Mild-mannered tyrannosaur Rexford doesn't really fit in with the Jurassic age, as he'd rather just eat oatmeal and hang out with his friends. His wife Dearie is always after him to be a more aggressive meat-eater and add to the fossil record. Also featuring a backup story starring the diminutive King Billy. Featuring a retro cover, along with an all-new variant cover by original creator William Van Horn and original colorist Barbara Marker!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: 5.99

BREATHERS #8 CVR A MADSON (MR)

IT'S ALIVE

JUL221684

JUL221685 – BREATHERS #8 CVR B MADSON (MR) – 7.99

(W) Justin Madson (A / CA) Justin Madson

A virus is unleashed into the air, rendering it deadly to humans. Among the survivors: a detective whose addiction to the drug known as "Filter K" takes over his life; a brother and sister who, due to recent events, start to wonder if the air really is deadly, or if it's all just a conspiracy; a mother and daughter who will do anything to keep their family together; and a breather salesman who is looking to make amends for his past mistakes. They are all survivors of this virus-plagued world. They are all "breathers."

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 7.99

HOLLER #6 CVR A MASSIE

IT'S ALIVE

JUL221686

JUL221687 – HOLLER #6 CVR B MASSIE – 5.99

(W) Jeremy Massie (A / CA) Jeremy Massie

In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, four young friends form a garage band, while navigating the ups and downs of teenage existence. Senior year has begun, Mark's family keeps making him go to their new very conservative church. He may not fit in with the other kids in his youth group but he has caught the eye of one young girl there… turns out it's the preacher's daughter and he isn't too fond of his daughter's new love interest.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #6 CVR A COHEN (RES)

IT'S ALIVE

JUL221690

JUL221691 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #6 CVR B RETRO VARIANT (RES) – 5.99

JUL221692 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #6 CVR C BUDD ROOT (RES) – 5.99

(W) Mark Sherman, Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

The return of indie comic book sensation Strange Attractors by Mark Sherman & Michael Cohen! Sophie, curator of a futuristic museum, is caught up in an adventure involving science, magic, mathematics and comic books. The Collector puts Pirate Peg on trial for the destruction of the Moon Marauders. Each issue has a standard cover, a retro cover, and a guest artist variant cover. This issue's guest variant cover artist is Budd Root!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TANGLED RIVER #3 CVR A COHEN (RES) (MR)

IT'S ALIVE

JUL221693

JUL221694 – TANGLED RIVER #3 CVR B COHEN VAR (RES) (MR) – 5.99

JUL221695 – TANGLED RIVER #3 CVR C JENNI GREGORY (RES) (MR) – 5.99

(W) Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

Tanya is an artistic teen, living on a distant Earth colony, where all technology has mysteriously stopped working. One day, she sees a mysterious object in the sky, and finds herself thrown into an adventure that transforms her entire life. Each issue has a standard cover by Michael Cohen, a variant cover by Michael Cohen, and a guest artist variant cover by Jenni (DreamWalker) Gregory!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99